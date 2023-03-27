The Saatva Classic: The Classic is a luxury innerspring mattress and our favorite of the Saatva lineup. It's comfortable in all sleeping positions, and well-suited to hot sleepers and people with back pain. There are three different firmness options to choose from (soft, luxury firm and firm), and it comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty.

Loom & Leaf: Loom & Leaf is Saatva's most luxurious option. This memory foam bed is handcrafted in the US from eco-friendly materials, and is designed to contour to your body to relieve pressure on aching joints. In our testing we found it worked wonders on her back pain.

Latex Hybrid: The Saatva Latex Hybrid is built with non-toxic, natural and sustainable materials. The Latex offers some of the body-contouring feel of memory foam, but tends to sleep cooler, and there's a spring layer for a little bounce, too.

Memory Foam Hybrid: This is the cheapest of Saatva's two memory foam models. Unlike the Loom & Leaf, this one has a large spring layer, which should help with breathability as well as adding a touch of bounce. The top layers still deliver the soothing hug of memory foam.

Saatva HD: The Saatva HD is one of the best mattresses for heavy people, with a design that combines natural latex and memory foam, along with coils. It's pretty firm, with extra support around the lumbar area to ensure your spine stays properly aligned. Saatva promises no sagging edges, which will make getting up and out of bed nice and easy.

Not sure which mattress is right for you? Check out our comparison of the Saatva Classic vs Latex Hybrid vs Loom & Leaf.