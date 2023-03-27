Saatva coupons for March 2023
Save big on your luxury mattress purchase with these 22 Saatva coupons
FAQs
What kind of Saatva mattresses can I buy?
The Saatva Classic: The Classic is a luxury innerspring mattress and our favorite of the Saatva lineup. It's comfortable in all sleeping positions, and well-suited to hot sleepers and people with back pain. There are three different firmness options to choose from (soft, luxury firm and firm), and it comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty.
Loom & Leaf: Loom & Leaf is Saatva's most luxurious option. This memory foam bed is handcrafted in the US from eco-friendly materials, and is designed to contour to your body to relieve pressure on aching joints. In our testing we found it worked wonders on her back pain.
Latex Hybrid: The Saatva Latex Hybrid is built with non-toxic, natural and sustainable materials. The Latex offers some of the body-contouring feel of memory foam, but tends to sleep cooler, and there's a spring layer for a little bounce, too.
Memory Foam Hybrid: This is the cheapest of Saatva's two memory foam models. Unlike the Loom & Leaf, this one has a large spring layer, which should help with breathability as well as adding a touch of bounce. The top layers still deliver the soothing hug of memory foam.
Saatva HD: The Saatva HD is one of the best mattresses for heavy people, with a design that combines natural latex and memory foam, along with coils. It's pretty firm, with extra support around the lumbar area to ensure your spine stays properly aligned. Saatva promises no sagging edges, which will make getting up and out of bed nice and easy.
Not sure which mattress is right for you? Check out our comparison of the Saatva Classic vs Latex Hybrid vs Loom & Leaf.
Does Saatva offer free shipping?
Saatva offers free shipping on all bedding orders. Purchases are shipped via FedEx with free 45-day returns if you're not happy with your purchase.
Does Saatva offer white glove delivery?
Saatva offers free white glove delivery on all mattress, furniture, and rug purchases. Saatva's delivery partners will call you with a four-hour time window on the day before your purchase is scheduled to be delivered. If you need to cancel, you will not be charged a fee. Additionally, this service includes free in-room delivery and setup.
Will Saatva remove your old mattress?
All mattress purchases at Saatva include free mattress and foundation removal. Note: You must select this option when purchasing your new Saatva mattress.
Is there a Saatva free trial?
Saatva offers a 365-night sleep trial with all of its mattresses, foundations, and furniture. If after your trial you're unhappy with your purchase, Saatva will let you return or exchange your mattresses. Note: You'll receive a full refund less a $99 processing fee. Mattress toppers include a 180-night trial.
What is Saatva's warranty?
Saatva offers an unprecedented lifetime warranty, which they call the Friends for Life warranty. For the first 2 years of the Friends for Life warranty, Saatva will replace your mattress with a new one at absolutely no charge to you. Starting in year 3 and for as long as you own your mattress, Saatva will completely repair and re-cover your Saatva mattress. You will be responsible only for a $149 processing fee.
Is there a Saatva discount?
Saatva offers a year-round discount of $225 off purchases of $1,000 or more to military, healthcare professionals, first responders, government employees, students/teachers, and seniors. However, this offer is not stackable with any Saatva sales. Therefore, if a current promo is greater than the Saatva discount program, then only the better discount will be applied. You can learn more about Saava's discounts via the Saatva website (opens in new tab).
How do I contact Saatva customer service?
Saatva offers numerous ways to get in touch with them. You can start a live chat on the website or if you have questions about a product you can call 877-597-0583.
Saatva hints and tips
Saatva promo codes are just one way to save when making Saatva purchases. Here are other tips you can try to save money.
- Shop Saatva deals online: Saatva is no stranger to deals and its products can be found on sale year-round. Naturally, the best Saatva deals will be found during major holidays like the 4th of July and Black Friday. However, you can still find deals any time of the year. Make sure to follow our Saatva mattress sales guide for the latest discounts and exclusive Saatva promo codes.
- Sign up to receive newsletter promos: Saatva will e-mail or text you its latest sales when you sign up for its newsletters. (You can sign up via the Saatva homepage).
- Take advantage of that 1-year sleep trial: Saatva's 365-night home trial is one of the most generous trials we've seen. All of the company's mattresses include that trial, so you have plenty of time to decide whether a bed is right for you. If you aren't completely satisfied, you can return for a full refund less a $99 processing fee.
- Shop Saatva's bundle deals: Some of the biggest discounts are offered when you buy a mattress bundle. Sure, you'll pay slightly more for the mattress and foundation, but the discount will likely be greater and you may even get some freebies thrown in like free pillows or bed sheets.
How to use Saatva promo codes
Saatva's website doesn't actively accept promo codes. Instead, Saatva promo codes are automatically activated when you click certain Saatva links. On this page we're listing the best deals on Saatva products, which are activated when you click each link.
What are the best Saatva mattresses?
Saatva Classic: The Classic is a luxury hybrid innerspring mattress that we've named the best mattress you can buy. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we said the Editor's Choice mattress offers hotel-level comfort and luxury with a pillowy, cushion top made of high quality materials. In our tests, it excelled at relieving tension around our shoulders, hips, and knees. We also named it the best hybrid mattress we've tested.
Saatva Loom & Leaf: The Loom & Leaf holds a spot in our best memory foam mattress guide. Sure, it's expensive — a queen retails for over $2,000 — but it's frequently on sale. We also named this mattress — along with the Classic — as the best mattress for back pain. In our Loom & Leaf mattress review, we said this mattress packs specialized lumbar support and body-contouring foam that work together to relieve pressure and promote proper alignment, culminating in pain-free mornings for our lead reviewer.
Saatva Graphite Mattress Topper: Sometimes all you need is a new mattress topper and the Saatva Graphite is one of the best memory foam mattress toppers you'll find. The graphite-infused topper is designed with hot sleepers in mind so it doesn't retain heat like typical memory foam. There's also an organic cotton cover that offers a subtle cool-to-the-touch feeling. Unlike most other mattress toppers, the Saatva offers a seamless design so it looks like an actual part of your mattress. Check out our Saatva mattress topper review for our full thoughts on the Graphite.
Saatva Foam Mattress Topper: The Saatva Foam Mattress Topper is a great way to enjoy Saatva-level comfort for much less than the cost of a Saatva bed. With a 1.5-inch profile, it's best for those who only need a small boost in comfort. While the corner straps are a nice convenience, they didn't always prevent shifting during the night. Read our Saatva Foam Mattress Topper review for our full take on this topper.
Saatva Zenhaven Natural Latex Mattress: The Zenhaven is the best organic mattress if you're uncertain what firmness you need. We say that because the mattress is a dual-sided mattress, meaning there's a different firmness rating on each side so that sleepers can alternate between their preferred feel. The Zenhaven is therefore able to cater to a wider range of sleeping styles and body types.
Saatva Down Alternative Comforter: Saatva's comforter promises a luxurious night's sleep — and we found it delivers. It's made from organic Fair Trade Certified cotton, including 200-thread count percale weave for an opulent feel. It's also hypoallergenic, which makes it a great pick for allergy sufferers. We named it one of the best comforters you can buy.
About Saatva
Saatva is a mattress manufacturer specializing in luxury mattresses. Established in 2010, Saatva has a main office in New York City and a secondary office in Austin, TX. The company was created by furniture industry veteran Ron Rudzin and entrepreneur Ricky Joshi. Its name is based off the Sanskrit word "sattva" which means "pure."The privately-owned company was one of the first to the direct-to-consumer business model. It has three mattress categories that includes the Saatva Luxury Mattress, Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress, and the Saatva Zenhaven Mattress.We've tested many of Saatva's mattresses and it's original Saatva Classic Mattress sits at the top of our best mattress guide. That said, some of Saatva's mattresses can reach high price points. On this page we're listing the best Saatva promo codes along with other ways to save on your Saatva purchases.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.