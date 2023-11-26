3 Cyber Monday mattress deals I recommend to couples on the verge of sleep divorce

1. Sleep Number i8 smart bed

Was: from $3,399

Now: from $2,379 at Sleep Number

Saving: up to $1,739

Summary: If the Sleep Number i8 doesn’t bring you and your bedfellow back to the same bed, nothing will. This is a smart bed, so it comes with lots of techy features, such as sleep tracking. Using a range of sensors, the bed is able to monitor different aspects of your sleep (duration, quality, sleep stages), which you can then review the following day. But I’ve chosen this bed specifically for its customizable firmness and pressure relief that is tailored to your body — and 100% independent to your partner's side of the bed. So that means you can have a soft sleep surface, while your partner has firm (should you want to). Perhaps best of all, you don’t even need to choose what sleep surface you want, the bed works that bit out for you thanks to its Smart Adjustability feature. This means the i8 adapts its firmness levels constantly in accordance to your body pressure on the mattress. So you won’t even need to shift positions to get comfortable, your bed will do it for you.See? Smart.

Price history: Thanks to a whopping 30% discount, prices on the Sleep Number i8 now start from $2,379, with a queen size currently priced $2,779.30. This translates to a hefty saving of just under $1,200. It’s still incredibly expensive, but if this has been on your holiday wishlist for sometime, you won’t find a better time to buy — but you’ll need to be quick, because this sale won’t hang around for long.

Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | Free shipping and set up | 15 year warranty