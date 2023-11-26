3 Cyber Monday mattress deals I recommend to couples on the verge of sleep divorce

If you regularly find yourself decamping to the spare room (or sofa) in order to escape your partner’s snoring, wiggling or general duvet-hogging, you’re going through a sleep divorce. Incompatible sleep schedules, restless sleepers and different sleep preferences are all common causes of a sleep divorce — which is when you sleep in a separate bed to your spouse — but can also be rectified with the right mattress.
A sleep divorce is a term to describe when couples sleep in separate beds in order to improve their sleep quality, with a 2023 study by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine estimating that as many as a third of all couples sleep in a separate room to their spouse.
I’ve rounded up three of the best mattresses for couples reduced in the Cyber Monday mattress sales, all of which are geared towards getting you to share a bed again (should you even want to, of course).
From mattresses with low motion transfer (which means you won’t feel any tossing and turning from your restless partner), a sleep surface suitable for a range of sleep styles, and even a luxe smart bed option so you can each choose your own comfort levels. (If you've been lusting after the Sleep Number i8 for a while, there's never been a better time to buy — there's currently $1,200 off a queen size mattress at Sleep Number right now). Let’s take a closer look…
1. Sleep Number i8 smart bed
Was: from $3,399
Now: from $2,379 at Sleep Number
Saving: up to $1,739
Summary: If the Sleep Number i8 doesn’t bring you and your bedfellow back to the same bed, nothing will. This is a smart bed, so it comes with lots of techy features, such as sleep tracking. Using a range of sensors, the bed is able to monitor different aspects of your sleep (duration, quality, sleep stages), which you can then review the following day. But I’ve chosen this bed specifically for its customizable firmness and pressure relief that is tailored to your body — and 100% independent to your partner's side of the bed. So that means you can have a soft sleep surface, while your partner has firm (should you want to). Perhaps best of all, you don’t even need to choose what sleep surface you want, the bed works that bit out for you thanks to its Smart Adjustability feature. This means the i8 adapts its firmness levels constantly in accordance to your body pressure on the mattress. So you won’t even need to shift positions to get comfortable, your bed will do it for you.See? Smart.
Price history: Thanks to a whopping 30% discount, prices on the Sleep Number i8 now start from $2,379, with a queen size currently priced $2,779.30. This translates to a hefty saving of just under $1,200. It’s still incredibly expensive, but if this has been on your holiday wishlist for sometime, you won’t find a better time to buy — but you’ll need to be quick, because this sale won’t hang around for long.
Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | Free shipping and set up | 15 year warranty
2. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling
Was: from $1,199
Now: from $839.30 at Brooklyn Bedding
Saving: up to $799.50
Summary: Sharing a bed naturally raises your body temperature, with overheating being a common complaint among couples who find themselves sleeping in separate beds. Enter: The Brooklyn Aurora Luxe Cooling, a luxury hybrid which is currently 30% off in the Cyber Monday sales. In our Brooklyn Aurora Luxe mattress review, we praised its outstanding temperature regulation, which kept our mattress testers nice and cool, thanks to its inbuilt GlacioTex cooling cover. Our lead mattress tester also described the Aurora Luxe as one of the most comfortable mattresses they had ever slept on —- and, with years of mattress testing under their belt, that’s saying something! Cloud-like comfort will lull you to sleep, while the individually wrapped coils will keep your spine correctly aligned while you do so. Like the Saatva Classic, this bed is fully customizable, so you and your partner can choose between three different comfort levels to ensure that both of your sleep preferences are met. There is one major drawback to this mattress, and that is its motion transfer. If being awoken by your partner’s movements is one of the key contributors to sleeping in separate beds, opt for one with strong motion isolation.
Price history: A 30% off site-wide sale takes the price of a queen size mattress down to $1,585.50. This is a fairly standard sale margin from Brooklyn Bedding, but fluctuating MSRPs makes it slightly more expensive than we’ve seen in the past ($1,305 is the best we’ve seen). Still, this is an excellent mattress with a saving of nearly $680 on a queen.
Benefits: 120 night trial | Free shipping | 10 year warranty
3. Helix Midnight Mattress
Was: from $936.30
Now: from $702 + bedding bundle at Helix
Saving: up to $437.20
Summary: If being startled awake by every toss and turn from your partner is what sends you in search of the sofa in the middle of the night, then the Helix Midnight mattress, a mid-range hybrid, could be for you. In our Helix Midnight mattress review, we were impressed with its outstanding motion isolation, which means that there’s minimal mattress bounce when your partner moves around. (This also makes it a good option for those on different sleep schedules, as you won’t be awoken as they get in/out of bed). Being a hybrid, you can also expect reliable temperature regulation, which means no more overheating. However, if you run particularly hot, you can also add Helix’s GlacioTex cooling cover, for additional temperature regulation. Comfort wise, we found that the Helix Midnight offers outstanding support for side sleepers, while also being comfortable and supportive for back sleepers, too. However, although it is rated as a medium-firm, stomach sleepers may find this mattress too soft.
Price History: There’s currently a 25% off site-wide sale at Helix, plus they’ll throw in a bedding bundle for free, which includes two free pillows, a mattress protector and a sheet (use the code BF25 at checkout). With this offer, a queen size is $999, which is as low as we tend to see from Helix. But the addition of the bedding bundle makes it one of the best sales we’ve seen from Helix, and we can’t see it being beaten again this side of Christmas.
Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping