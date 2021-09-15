Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream marks the start of PSG's 21/22 UEFA Champions League campaign. And this could be an especially noteworthy match, as it could see Lionel Messi make his first Champions League appearance for his new club.

Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain channel, start time The Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream takes place today (Wednesday, September 15).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus or TUDN via Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

There are big expectations on manager Mauricio Pochettino to guide PSG to the trophy this season. With an all-star team led by arguably the best attacking trio in world football — Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé — there really won't be any excuse for this side not to make a very deep run into the tournament. In fact, anything less than PSG lifting the trophy will likely be considered a failure.

Last year, the Parisians stumbled in the semi-final against Manchester City, but this time round they've got plenty of fresh ammunition, all brought in with the aim of firing the club to its first-ever Champions League title. Messi has plenty of CL-winning pedigree, having lifted the trophy four times with former club Barcelona, and new defensive signing Sergio Ramos has also won the knockout tournament four times during his 16-year stint at Real Madrid. Ramos won't be fit enough to feature here, though.

PSG have started their domestic season in fantastic form, winning five from five and scoring 16 goals in the process. However, Club Bruges are also sitting atop of their league (Belgian Pro League) after winning four of their first seven games. They won't be here just to make up the numbers, and will fancy themselves capable of an upset.

This game might ultimately be decided by how strong of a team Pochettino opts to field. If he decides to rest a large number of key players, including Messi, then Bruges might give PSG an uncomfortable start to their Champions League campaign. If PSG play a full-strength squad, then you'd expect them to kick off the group stage with a convincing win.

The other two Group F teams, Manchester City and RB Leipzig, also square off today at the Etihad Stadium.

Who will prevail in this Champions League group match? You can find out by watching a Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream wherever you are

The Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream on Paramount Plus or on TUDN or UniMás with your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can also access the two channels with Fubo.TV. The Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services for sports fans, since it has all of the local networks and a ton of niche sports channels. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

How to watch the Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream in the U.K.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 7-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this is included in the free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.