Chromecast with Google TV leaks early — and you can buy it now

The new Chromecast with Google TV streaming device is now selling at select retailers — several days before Google's formal debut of the new product.

The device, previously referred to as the Google Chromecast 4 Sabrina, is launching at Google's Pixel 5 event on Sept. 30. But The Verge was able to buy the device at a local Home Depot store recently, while Reddit user fuzztub07 purchased one at a Walmart location last week. Both retailers sold the new dongle for $50.

The purchases (and accompanying photos from the Redditor) confirm much of what we’ve seen in previous leaks. Google Chromecast with Google TV is a major overhaul of the streaming device and sports a stylish new, oval-shaped design. And it comes with a remote that makes the device more user-friendly.

The Verge noted that it tried to buy the Chromecast with Google TV at two Home Depot locations, but only found it at one. And the receipt didn't even have the official name of the device; instead, it was listed as "Sabrina-Abbey Rock Candy." Sabrina was the codename for the oval hardware, Abbey was the codename for the remote and Rock Candy is the color.

(Image credit: Reddit/fuzztub07)

The Chromecast with Google TV is expected to come in several other colors including Summer Melon (pink) and Summer Blue. The remote features a navigation wheel and dedicated buttons for Google Assistant, YouTube and Netflix.

The new device's retail price of $49.99 is notably less than the $65 Chromecast Ultra. It matches the price of the Roku Streaming Stick Plus and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The streaming device market is about to get extremely competitive.

Redditor fuzztub07 also posted a video of the new Google TV software, which seems to be a rebranding of Android TV.

Fuzztub07 also noted that the Chromecast with Google TV home screen highlights content — even shows and movies available on apps that haven't been downloaded yet. Selecting a title prompts you to install the necessary app.

More details about Chromecast with Google TV are expected at Google's Sept. 30 event, which will also launch the flagship Google Pixel 5, possibly the Pixel 4a 5G and the Google Nest smart speaker.

