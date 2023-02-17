Chelsea vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Managerless Southampton head to Stamford Bridge with Chelsea manager Graham Potter fearing a similar fate. Despite record spending, Chelsea find themselves firmly in mid-table and struggling to save their season, while Southampton are rock bottom of the Premier League.

Chelsea vs Southampton live stream date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Southampton live stream takes place Saturday, Feb. 18.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 19)

After losing to Borussia Dortmund in the week, Chelsea still only have one win in 2023. A 1-1 draw with West Ham last in their last league game could be considered unlucky with a questionable VAR decision, but Graham Potter needs his players to step up and take things into their own hands. Meanwhile, Southampton have parted company with Manager Nathan Jones after a 2-1 defeat to ten-man Wolves proved the final straw. With the Saints winning just one of his eight league games, they are now three points adrift at the bottom of the table.

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live stream anywhere

The Chelsea vs Southampton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Chelsea vs Southampton live streams by country

How to watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream on Fubo.TV, the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream in the UK

Chelsea vs Southampton kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Chelsea vs Southampton) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Southampton stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.

Chelsea vs Southampton preview

Having spent a record Premier League fee on him, Chelsea will have been pleased with Enzo Fernandez’s debut against West Ham. The World Cup winner set up fellow new signing Joao Felix for the opening goal but Chelsea still couldn’t hold on for the win. For a team that boasts a wealth of attacking talent, Chelsea have underperformed in front of goal with just 23 goals scored so far in the league. That’s less than half of league leaders Man City and Arsenal, teams they would have hoped to compete with this season. In fairness, Chelsea have had a spate of injuries to key players such as full-back Ben Chilwell who could return for this game.

After more than a decade spent consecutively in the Premier League, Southampton look at risk of a return to the Championship. Rock bottom, managerless, and with the second youngest squad in the division, it’s hard to see where any reprieve will come for them. Nathan Jones was not a popular man amongst fans at St Mary’s so perhaps his departure will lift the mood. Saints do have some talented players with the likes of captain James Ward-Prowse and new record signing Kamaldeen Sulemaana but they will need to make sure their next manager is the right one. Southampton actually beat Chelsea earlier this season, but both sides have changed managers since then and the Saints are winless at Stamford Bridge since 2019.

Both of these teams need to change their recent form, and the best place for them to start is to win here, this should make the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream a must-watch.