Chelsea vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and for free

The Chelsea vs Brighton live stream sees the Seagulls attempt to inflict another damaging defeat on the Blues when they travel to Stamford Bridge today — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

► Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Dec 4).

• U.S. — USA via Sling TV or FuboTV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Having beaten Spurs and drawn with City, Chelsea looked especially poor in defence during last weekend's 4-1 defeat at Newcastle which also saw captain Reece James sent off. The one bright note was another excellent display from Raheem Sterling who looks back to his very best.

Brighton turned a corner in the opposite direction, last time out. They ended a run of poor results as they secured a 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest. Manager Roberto de Zerbi celebrated passionately after the game and will be looking for another strong display away from home. It won’t be easy for the Seagulls, though. They could be without as many as 11 players including stars Ansu Fati and Tariq Lamptey.

Can the Seagulls deal out more misery on Chelsea or will the Blues get back to winning ways? Tune in to find out and make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live streams wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Brighton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is a good choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

Watch Chelsea vs Brighton live streams in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Brighton live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Chelsea vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New users often get 50% off their first month.

Fubo has all of the major networks including USA, ESPN and Fox. Who needs cable? Not FuboTV subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Brighton live stream in the U.K.

Unfortunately, there will be no Chelsea vs Brighton live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Brighton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Brighton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Brighton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Brighton live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.