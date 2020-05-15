Cheap Samsung Galaxy A21s has the one thing the iPhone SE is missing

If even the $400 iPhone SE feels like a bit too much to spend on a phone, Samsung has something for you on the way: the Galaxy A21s. And excitingly, it's going to have an enormous battery.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture (via TechRadar) revealed these details and the manufacturer renders you see here. The headline feature is that the A21s will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, but will only cost €199 ($215/£175 converted) when it launches later this month, although we don't yet where the phone will be sold.

Other key features of the Galaxy A21s are its large 6.5-inch HD+ display, 3GB of RAM, a choice of 32GB or 64GB of storage and Samsung's new Exynos 850 processor. But it's the battery that's bound to get the most attention. By comparison, the iPhone SE has a 1821 mAh battery, which is a far cry from the 5,000 mAh pack in the Galaxy A21s.

On our web surfing battery test, the iPhone SE lasted for 9 hours and 18 minutes. That's not terrible, but it's well behind the handsets on our best phone battery life list, all of which last over 11 hours on a charge. By comparison, the $249 Moto G Power's 5,000 mAh battery lasted over 16 hours on our test.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

The back of the Galaxy A21s has four cameras, two of which are confirmed: a 48MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Since telephoto lenses tend to be too expensive to fit on cheaper phones, we should perhaps expect a macro lens or depth sensor to fill out the remaining two slots.

The back is also home to the fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone and other related functions. On the front of the Galaxy A21s there is a 13MP camera embedded in a punch-hole in the top-left corner.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Based on the Galaxy A21s images Quandt published, you'll have the choice of silver, black or blue colors for the exterior. On the body you'll also find a slot for a microSD card if you need more than the tiny default storage on the phone, and a headphone jack incase you haven't upgraded to wireless headphones yet.

We look forward to testing out the Galaxy A21s to see how much phone you're getting for under $300.