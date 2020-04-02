Cheap PS4 deal includes 3 free games for just $249

We've seen some excellent PS4 deals in the past, but Woot has an excellent offer for cash-strapped gamers.

Currently, you can get the Sony PS4 Bundle w/ 3 Games for $249.99 at Woot. That's one of the best PS4 deals we've seen since the holiday season. (This same bundle sold for $50 less on Black Friday).

Sony PS4 w/ 3 games: was $399 now $249 @ Woot

The PS4 Slim is an excellent budget console if you don't already own a PS4 or simply want another one for a spare room. Although there's still decent stock of Sony's console, some stores are starting to run low on PS4 inventory. (Which makes this offer even more tempting).

Chances are we won't see a PS4 deal this good till Amazon Prime Day. So get this while you can.