Cheap MacBook deal at Apple drops MacBook Air price to $819

Good news for Apple fans looking for MacBook deals for their home office.

Currently, the Apple Store has the refurbished 2019 MacBook Air (256GB) on sale for $819. That's $150 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this MacBook. By comparison, Amazon is selling new models of the 2019 MacBook Air (128GB) for $1,039, whereas B&H Photo has the 256GB model (2019) on sale for $999.

Refurb MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $969 now $819 @ Apple Store

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air is the perfect Mac for most users offering ample power for everything from work to streaming movies. The Apple Store has refurb MacBook Air laptops (256GB) on sale for $819. It's the cheapest MacBook Air deal we've seen. View Deal

The MacBook Air is a solid entry level laptop for just about everyone. It's one of the best laptops you can buy, especially at this price. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Core i5-8210Y CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our 2019 MacBook Air review, we were impressed by its crisp, high-resolution Retina display and powerful sound. Meanwhile, its Core i5 CPU was able to stream a 1080p YouTube video while keeping 13 Chrome tabs open without a single hiccup.

All refurbs sold at the Apple Store are backed by a one-year warranty, which is the same warranty you'd get if you purchased a new machine.