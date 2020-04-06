Cheap Apple Watch deal at Best Buy takes $50 off Apple Watch 5

From tracking your runs to monitoring your heart beat, the Apple Watch is an invaluable tool when it comes to health and exercise. While it's known for being pricey, today's cheap Apple Watch deal should help lessen the blow on your wallet.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking $50 off all Apple Watch 5 models. After discount, you can get the Apple Watch 5 (40mm/GPS) for $349, which is the cheapest Apple Watch in Best Buy's sale and one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen.

Apple Watch 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy

The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. It's now $44 off when you select the 40mm model with the Pink Sport Band. View Deal

Apple Watch 5 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $379 @ Best Buy

Want a watch with a larger screen? The 44mm model is also on sale for $384.99. That's $44 off and the best price we've seen for this model. It's available at this price with the White or Pink Sport Band.View Deal

The Apple Watch Series 5 sports an always-on display and Apple's latest S5 processor. In our Apple Watch Series 5 review, the watch got a near-perfect rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its useful compass and impressive watchOS 6 software.

In terms of battery life, the Apple Watch Series 5's always-on display doesn't seem to be much of a battery drain. After a full 14-hour day of moderate Apple Watch use, we were down to 10 percent battery life.

For Series 4 owners, installing watchOS 6 will deliver many of the best new features. But if you don't own an Apple Watch or if you a Series 3 owner, this cheap Apple Watch deal is well worth it.