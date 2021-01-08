Black PS5 going on sale today — here's how to get yours

Earlier this week we heard about a range of limited edition PS5 consoles, with a custom design modeled after the PS2. Crucially these consoles are set to come in black, something fans have been asking for since Sony unveiled the PS5 last year.

If you have your heart set on picking up a black PS5, you’re in luck because the consoles will be available later today at 3 p.m. ET.

The consoles are being sold by SUP3R5, who will have 304 custom PS5 and PS5 Digital Editions, alongside an additional 500 custom black DualSense controllers. Why so few? Well for starters the PS5 is very hard to come by, which limits the number of consoles that can be modified. It’s also apparently a throwback to the PS2’s original Japanese release date: March 3, 2000, or 03/04.

Orders will open at 3PM EST on 01.08.21. pic.twitter.com/w6Pay4WbFAJanuary 4, 2021

Of course, a very big downside is that these consoles are significantly more expensive than retail consoles. You need to be ready to pay $649 for a black Digital Edition PS5 or $749 for a nlack PS5 with a disc drive. You’d be paying $399 and $499 if you bought a normal console at retail, providing you can find one.

Likewise, the DualSense controllers are set to cost $99 each (up from $69), and since the customization process involves complete disassembly they won’t be covered by Sony’s warranty. Fortunately the consoles themselves don’t have this problem, because only the external plates will be removed.

It’s also worth mentioning that you’ll be buying at entirely your own risk. Sony has already proved it doesn’t like third-party companies offering customized PS5 products, which is why it went after custom plate maker PlateStation . The same thing may happen before the black consoles ship in the Spring, and after you’ve handed over your payment details.

It also looks like the images SUP3R5 have used to market their custom consoles originally came from Reddit . That means the custom consoles that do arrive may look different, though SUP3R5 does mention that the final design may vary. So keep that in mind as well.

In any case, we are going to be very jealous of anyone who manages to get hold of a black PS5. For those of you who do not a custom console, make sure to check out our guide on where to buy PS5. That way you can at least get a regular one, which is better than nothing.