Every Black PS5 order cancelled — retailer blames it on 'threats' to safety

UPDATE: SUP3R5, the company that is behind the custom black PS5 units and has no affiliation with Sony, is now saying it is cancelling all orders. The company claims that it is issuing full refunds following what it calls “credible threats to their safety.”

The message continues by saying that if the company deems that "it's safe to try again, we will." But given what has transpired we would not give your money to SUP3R5.

Last night, our team began receiving credible threats to their safety. We take these threats seriously, and as a result, we're not proceeding forward. All orders are being cancelled with full refunds. pic.twitter.com/gUjDIX41rcJanuary 9, 2021

On January 8 the company reported that it was having trouble processing orders and payments, and there were several complaints against SUP3R5. The original article follows below.

If you have your heart set on picking up a black PS5, there's a chance you might still be able to get one. Although the first batch of black PS5 consoles sold out, the SUP3R5 website says to check back soon.

Earlier this week we heard about a range of limited edition PS5 consoles, with a custom design modeled after the PS2. The consoles are designed by SUP3R5 and come in black, something fans have been asking for since Sony unveiled the PS5 last year. They went on sale Friday, January 8 and sold out instantly.

The consoles are being sold by SUP3R5, who will have 304 custom PS5 and PS5 Digital Editions, alongside an additional 500 custom black DualSense controllers. Why so few? Well for starters, the PS5 is very hard to come by, which limits the number of consoles that can be modified. It’s also apparently a throwback to the PS2’s original Japanese release date: March 3, 2000, or 03/04.

Black PS5 cost

Of course, a very big downside is that these consoles are significantly more expensive than retail consoles. You need to be ready to pay $649 for a black Digital Edition PS5 or $749 for a black PS5 with a disc drive. You’d be paying $399 and $499 if you bought a normal console at retail, providing you can find one.

Likewise, the DualSense controllers are set to cost $99 each (up from $69), and since the customization process involves complete disassembly of the controllers, your Sony warranty for the controllers will be void. Fortunately the console won't have this problem, because only the external plates will be removed.

It’s also worth mentioning that you’ll be buying at your own risk. Sony has already proved it doesn’t like third-party companies offering customized PS5 products, which is why it went after custom plate maker PlateStation . The same thing may happen before the black consoles ship in the spring, and after you’ve handed over your payment details. Likewise, little is known about SUP3R5, so proceed with extreme caution.

It also looks like the images SUP3R5 have used to market their custom consoles originally came from Reddit . That means the custom consoles that do arrive may look different, though SUP3R5 does mention that the final design may vary. So keep i mind there are a lot of caveats here.

For those of you who do not a custom console, make sure to check out our guide on where to buy PS5. That way you can at least get a regular one, which is better than nothing.

