PS5 custom faceplates are already here — and they look pretty cool

The PS5 is going to be a gigantic console — there's no changing that. But it turns out that one enterprising new company is looking to give you the ability to slap a different color on your PS5, so it's not so glaringly white.

The hilariously named PlateStation 5 firm, which our sister site GamesRadar pointed out, is now selling five different sets of custom PS5 faceplates for you to attach to your PS5. That's if you've been lucky enough to get a PS5 pre-order.

The faceplates come in matte black (a limited edition model), Cherry Red, Chromatic, indigo blue and Jungle Camo. On the new outfits website, they say the "PlateStation 5 was born out of the single desire to create a Matte Black custom faceplate, simply because we believed it was what the PS5 community deserved."

And we can't blame them for doing this to be honest. For a lot of folks, the PlayStation console is closely affiliated with a mostly black design. The FacePlates are scheduled to be shipped by November 12 at the latest — which is the same date that the PS5 is released in the U.S.

Of course, shipping delays might take a little of the synchronicity out of this shopping experience, but such is life these days. PlateStation states "We're aiming to process and dispatch all orders within two weeks of the PS5 launch date, to ensure your plates arrive on time."

Personally, I'm fond of the matte black and Chromatic designs, which look like they'd sit well alongside the rest of a home entertainment setup. The indigo blue hue is also a good choice, as it's reminiscent of the color used in much of PlayStation's marketing.

Of course, if this wasn't obvious enough, PlateStation's site also notes that its faceplates "are unofficial third-party accessories" and that it has no affiliation with Sony, PlayStation or the console itself. If you're worried about compatibility, note that PlateStation is offering a 10-day return window, starting on the date of delivery.

