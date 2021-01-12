Bethesda is making an Indiana Jones game — here’s what we know

Get your whips cracking, because Bethesda has just surprised us with a short teaser of an upcoming Indiana Jones game.

Towards the end of the teaser, we can see references to Lucasfilm Games and MachineGames, the gaming studio behind Wolfenstein. In a second tweet, Bethesda confirmed that both studios will collaborate on the untitled Indiana Jones game, with Todd Howard acting as executive producer.

The video game publisher teased us with a tableful of Indiana Jones references in a brief video shared via Twitter:

Apart from the first several notes of the series’ theme song being featured in the teaser, Bethesda crammed a number of other not-so-subtle hints into the short teaser, including Indy’s iconic hat and whip.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Bethesda’s teaser may be hinting that the upcoming game will be set in Italy, as we can clearly see a plane ticket on the foreground of a map of Rome and Vatican City.

Obviously, no official name or concrete timeframe for a release has been confirmed yet, and we don’t really expect to see them anytime soon.

What to expect from Bethesda

Bethesda is an American gaming publisher that many fans will recognize as the company behind some of the world’s most successful gaming titles, including Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein, DOOM and Dishonored.

While it’s clear that Bethesda made some very questionable choices in the development of the anticipated Fallout: 76 , we can hope after Microsoft’s recent acquisition of the game publisher that future games will meet fan expectations.

Nonetheless, given Bethesda’s new ownership and strong sibling ties to Xbox , many Twitter users are now concerned whether the game will ever reach PlayStation 5 gamers:

As ps5 owner i'll be very sad if its not on it. But happy for other platforms to have this game.January 12, 2021

Indiana Jones movies and plot

As for what the game could cover, there's no shortage of existing source material.

Indiana Jones is a popular movie franchise that follows the adventures of fictional archaeologist Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones. The series was created by George Lucas in 1981 with the release of action-adventure film “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, following Indiana Jones’ journey as he raced a band of Nazis to find a powerful religious relic.

The classic film then spawned a successful franchise, which included 1984’s prequel “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and 1989’s sequel “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”.

In 2008, creator George Lucas and legendary director Steven Spielberg teamed up again for the series’ fourth installment, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”, which was met with a lukewarm reception to say the least.

The franchise’s fifth and final film is currently in development, with Harrison Ford returning to reprise his iconic role. The untitled sequel is currently planned to be released some time in 2022.

For Indy’s (and our) sake, we hope that there are no snakes in this game.