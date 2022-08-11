How to watch South Park 25th Anniversary Concert online — release date and time

It's almost time to go on down to watch the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert online to see Trey Parker, Matt Stone and other familiar faces celebrate the beloved animated series.

South Park 25th Anniversary Concert channels, release date and time The South Park 25th Anniversary Concert airs at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday (August 13). It then arrives on Paramount Plus on Sunday (August 14) at 3 a.m. ET.

• U.S. — Watch on Sling TV (opens in new tab) or fubo (opens in new tab) for Comedy Central, or on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) with the 1-week free trial (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

This special, which features performances from Ween (who appeared on South Park) and Primus (who made the show's theme), was filmed near-enough to the quiet mountain town... over at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver.

There were even performances from show-runners and voice actors Stone and Parker, accompanied by a full band and a small choir. Of course, a rousing rendition of "Blame Canada" was a part of the festivities, but the song no longer says "and that b***h Anne Murray too," which was switched out for a playful rib on Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds.

Originally, this special wasn't supposed to be available unless you bought a ticket. My, how the streaming wars have changed things. You'll be able to watch on cable (and some of the best cable TV alternatives) as well as Paramount Plus.

Here's everything you need to watch South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 online, plus the trailer!

How to watch South Park 25th Anniversary Concert online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus and Comedy Central aren't available everywhere (and it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert if you've travelled somewhere where it isn't working. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch South Park 25th Anniversary Concert in the US for free

Comedy Central has the first airing of the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, on Saturday (August 13). If you have cable, you probably have Comedy Central. But if you cut the cord, then you can still watch with one of the best streaming services.

We recommend Sling TV, which starts at only $35 per month, and your first month is 50% off for a limited time (opens in new tab). Then, there's also fubo TV, which may be more expensive at $69 per month, but it also has a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

New subscribers (aka those who were waiting for this chapter to watch the first) can take advantage of a free 7-day Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) trial to watch the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert on Sunday (August 14).

This is the fourth of 14 South Park specials made exclusively for Paramount Plus. The series will still debut new seasons on Comedy Central, where it's going to run to at least a 30th season. Seasons 25 and 26 will air on HBO Max 24 hours after airing on Comedy Central, because that's not confusing.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): Both the Sling Orange and Blue packages carry Comedy Central and many other top channels. Right now, new subscribers save 50% off (opens in new tab) on their first month. After that, the service costs $35 per month, a very reasonable price for live TV.

(opens in new tab) AMC is on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), which specializes in international sports. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight.

How to watch South Park 25th Anniversary Concert in the U.K., Canada and Australia

Unlike with past South Park specials, the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert will be on Paramount Plus around the world, including in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. It's unclear if the service's international varieties will air the special on Sunday (August 14), though. It is coming, we do know that, as the press release states it will "be available to stream the following day, Sunday, August 14th, on Paramount+. It will also be available in international territories where the service is available."

Maybe we're being too particular about how they're phrasing that.

If you're having trouble abroad, though, you can use a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), to make it seem like your device is back home.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight.

Next: How to watch the Better Call Saul finale online