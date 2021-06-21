Best Prime Day monitor deals: save up to 40% on Dell, Samsung and more

Prime Day monitor deals can help you save big if you're looking to upgrade your home office or gaming setup. Amazon's two-day sales event has officially started with Prime Day deals now live on a whole range of items. In fact, the biggest retailers are already putting some of their best monitors on sale for ridiculously low prices.

Getting a monitor is one of the most crucial decisions when putting together your home office/gaming space, and scoring a decent model usually comes with a hefty price tag. Gamers and content creators alike are aware that investing in a powerful monitor will ensure that your applications are running at a smooth refresh rate that matches your rig. Luckily, Prime Day is one of the few times a year when you can easily snatch one without emptying your wallet.

We've put together a roundup of all the best Prime Day monitor deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and Dell. Below, you will find a wide range of options coming from some of the biggest tech brands, including Alienware, Samsung, and more. These deals are active for a limited time, but we're going to be updating this page as more monitor deals arrive.

Best Prime Day monitor deals right now

Prime Day office monitors deals

Acer 21" FHD monitor: was $100 now $79 @ Amazon

If you need a monitor and price is your biggest concern then this 21.5-inch model from Acer will get the job done. It's nothing flashy but does offer a 75Hz refresh rate, Radeon FreeSync technology, 4ms response time and an IPS Panel.

Dell 27" FHD monitor: was $239 now $139 @ Best Buy

It's not just Amazon that is discounting monitors for Prime Day. At Best Buy you can get this 27-inch Full HD Dell monitor for less than $140. It offers an LED panel, dual HDMI ports for multi-tasking, AMD FreeSync technology, and a 75Hx refresh rate. Plus, with added ComfortView eye-straining blue light emissions are reduced.

HP 27" FHD monitor: was $209 now $159 @ Amazon [CHANGE]

Thanks to this deal, you'll be getting a 27-inch Full HD display with an IPS Panel with a 3-sided micro-edge design. This monitor will also be gentle on your eyes with its low blue light screen. And with the abundance of ports, you won't need to worry about productivity.

Samsung 24" monitor: was $278 now $159 @ Amazon

If you're in the market for a decent monitor for your home office, then this Samsung model means serious business. With this deal, you will save nearly $120 and get a 24-inch 1080p display with a refresh rate of 75Hz and a wide range of ports for your accessories.



LG 32" QHD monitor: was $249 now $209 @ Amazon

If you require a large monitor this QHD offering from LG is a great pick. It's 32-inches in size with AMD FreeSync technology and HDR 10 support. Plus it offers two HDMI ports and a virtually borderless design. This one is great for presenting in the office as well.

Dell 27" 4K monitor: was $489 now $299 @ Dell

Dell is known for its high-quality tech, including monitors. This particular model features a 27" 4K Ultra HD display with HDR support. This model also allows you to pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust the height of your monitor for a comfortable setup.

Prime Day gaming monitor deals

Samsung Odyssey 27": was $399 now $279 @ Best Buy

If you're on the look out to score yourself one of the best gaming monitors available, then the Samsung Odyssey is a good option to consider. This curved monitor features a 27-inch LED Full HD display with an impressive refresh rate of up to 240Hz and G-Sync.

Dell 27" gaming monitor: was $609 now $379 @ Dell

With this monitor, you'll be able to run your games at a smooth lightning-quick 165Hz refresh rate. This model features a 27-inch QHD display and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Certification and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology - all the while saving you $230.

Acer Predator XB271HU: was $599 now $419 @ Amazon

This 27-inch Acer gaming monitor comes with a WQHD resolution and Nvidia G-Sync to help eliminate any frame tearing. It also comes with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and sports an IPS panel. This deal saves you a whopping $180 off its original price.

Alienware AW3420DW: was $999 now $615 @ Amazon

This 34-inch Alienware curved monitor is one of the best ones available. This beast of a monitor sports a wide quad high definition display with a 1440p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate — and it's $384 off.

