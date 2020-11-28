Best air fryer deals for Cyber Monday 2020

Cyber Monday deals are well underway this weekend, and air fryer deals are among the best we've found so far.
This year's top-selling air fryers are currently discounted significantly below the retail prices. These models offer multiple cooking capabilities and come in a wide variety of capacities. Air frying is much healthier than deep frying and with these savings, both your wallet and heart will thank you!
Cyber Monday deals will continue over the next two days, so keep checking back for more steals.
Best Cyber Monday air fryer deals right now
Ninja Foodi AG301 5-in-1: was $229 now $169 @ Amazon
One of our favorite models, this Ninja 5-in-1 appliance doubles as both an air fryer and indoor grill. An unassuming six quart form factor takes up a small amount of room, yet can cook meals fit for a family. You'll be able to air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate and grill your meals no matter the weather.View Deal
COSORI 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo: was $199 now $172 @ Amazon
The COSORI air fryer pairs versatile cooking options with smart controls. This allows you to monitor and control cooking from your phone and/or compatible smart assistant. With a spacious 32 quarts of space you'll be able to fit up to a 13-inch pizza or entire rotisserie chicken.View Deal
Instant Pot Duo Crisp: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon
Instant marries it's famous multi-pot with an air fryer to create the Instant Pot Duo Crisp. Lauded for it's one step EvenCrisp technology, you'll get a crispy outside and tender inside on whatever you throw at this model. Instant even includes an app with over 1,000 recipe ideas for iOS and Android devices. With an eight quart capacity you'll be able to quickly go from making a huge pot of chili to air frying wings.View Deal
Panasonic Home Chef 4-in-1 Microwave Oven: was $479 now $399 @ Amazon
While the price is a bit of a splurge, you're getting an air fryer, broiler and a second oven in a space-saving design. With 36 quarts of space (1.2 cubic feet) you'll be able to cook any dish your heart desires. The stainless steel interior is easy to clean and silent mode allows you to cook without the infamously annoying microwave beeping sound.View Deal
Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
This sleek basket air fryer comes in a wide variety of colors. It's matte finish resists fingerprints, the six quart capacity can feed up to 5 people and it's easy to clean. A simple control knob makes it easy to customize cook temperature and times, automatically shutting off the fryer once your food is ready.View Deal
