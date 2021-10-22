Black Friday air fryer deals — the best sales right now

Want to get the best Black Friday air fryer deals? Air fryers are a great way to get crispy and healthy(ish) dishes quickly. They can cook much more than French fries, too — you can use them for all sorts of recipes, such as frying chicken wings and broiling burgers. If you opt for a toaster oven air fryer, then baking, roasting and toasting also becomes possible.

If you’re keen to buy one of the best air fryers this Black Friday, we’ve scoured the marketplace to find the early sales. Whether you want a traditional air fryer, or one of the best toaster ovens , these are the best Black Friday deals you will find.

Early Black Friday air fryer deals — here's what we've spotted

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 @ Walmart

This Ninja air fryer lets you fry and dehydrate foods to create quick snacks. The 4qt air fryer may not have a huge capacity, but it's extremely powerful. It's currently on sale at Walmart. Best of all, it's $10 cheaper than it was last week. View Deal

CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L: was $199 now $124 @ Amazon

This toaster oven from Chefman comes with nine cooking functions including: bake, air fry, toast, convection bake, slow cook, bagel, broil, warm and dehydrate — so the recipe possibilities are endless! You can set the temperature yourself from 200-450°F and the large 20 liter capacity can fit a whole roast chicken, so it’s great for family dinners. View Deal

Aria 7 Qt. Ceramic Family-Size Air Fryer Aria 7 Qt. Ceramic Family-Size Air Fryer: was $139 now $79 @ The Home Depot

If you want a family-sized air fryer, then look no further. This model from Aria has a 7 quart capacity, which is huge. It comes with a baking preset, should you want to make cookies or cakes, and accessories include a stainless steel rack, four skewers and a baking pan. The touchscreen LED display looks great, too. View Deal

Black Friday air fryer deals — what to expect

Lots of air fryers will go on sale this Black Friday, so the sky's the limit on what you can get. We should see lots of deals from Ninja — hopefully the new Ninja Foodi 2 Basket Air Fryer will make an appearance. Instant Pot is another brand which often reduces prices at this time of year. Lots of toaster ovens will go on sale too, although we’ve found the performance of these really can vary, so check it’s a reliable model before you buy.

Be sure to decide whether you want an air fryer or a toaster oven before you browse the shelves. Toaster ovens can do much more, but they’re bigger, heavier and more expensive. Toaster ovens will often remain on display as they’re so big, so measure your countertop space to check it will fit.