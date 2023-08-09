5 epic back to school mattress sales — these are the beds we recommend

College students are notorious for not getting enough sleep, so picking a comfortable mattress for move-in day is essential. Fortunately, there are plenty of back to school mattress sales you can shop right now.

While mattress sales can be found any day of the week, today's prices are the best you'll see till Labor Day. Brands like Nectar, Sleep Number, and Casper are offering specific discounts for back to school season. As deals editor at Tom's Guide, I'm constantly on the look out for the best sales. Below I've rounded up the biggest discounts you can get across various brands. Not sure which mattress to get? Check out our best mattress for college students guide for our expert recommendations.

Back to school mattress sales