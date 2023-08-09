5 epic back to school mattress sales — these are the beds we recommend

College students are notorious for not getting enough sleep, so picking a comfortable mattress for move-in day is essential. Fortunately, there are plenty of back to school mattress sales you can shop right now.
While mattress sales can be found any day of the week, today's prices are the best you'll see till Labor Day. Brands like Nectar, Sleep Number, and Casper are offering specific discounts for back to school season. As deals editor at Tom's Guide, I'm constantly on the look out for the best sales. Below I've rounded up the biggest discounts you can get across various brands. Not sure which mattress to get? Check out our best mattress for college students guide for our expert recommendations.
Back to school mattress sales — Quick links
- Awara: up to $400 off hybrid mattresses
- Casper: buy a mattress, get free pillows
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off all mattresses + free sleep bundle
- Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide via code "SCHOOL25"
- Nectar: 33% off sitewide, twin bed for $399
- Siena: mattresses from $199
- Sleep Number: up to $500 off beds + 25% off bedding
Back to school mattress sales
1) Nectar: was $899 now $399 @ Nectar
The Nectar Memory Foam mattress isn't just our favorite mattress for college students, it's also one of the best beds you can buy. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value and found it's very comfortable to sleep on (thanks to its five layers of memory foam). It also offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee.
Twin: for $399 (was $649)
Queen: for $699 (was $1,099)
2) Siena Mattress: was $499 now $199 @ Siena
The Siena Mattress is a very affordable memory foam mattress from the same company behind Nectar. Its medium-firmness feel should suit most sleepers and we like that it has five layers of memory foam and polyfoam, with a breathable cover to help you sleep cooler at night. In our Siena Memory Foam mattress review, we said it offers excellent temperature regulation, superb edge support, and low motion transfer for a very low price. You also get a 180-night trial with free shipping and returns.
Twin: for $199 (was $499)
Queen: for $399 (was $699)
3) Cocoon Chill mattress: was $619 now $374 @ Cocoon by Sealy
If you're the type of person that gets warm overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our Cocoon Chill Mattress review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up in the middle of the night. Use coupon "EXTRA25" during checkout to get these prices. Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase.
Twin: for $374 (was $619)
Queen: for $674 (was $1,079)
4) Awara Natural Hybrid: was $1,099 now $699 @ Awara
The Editor's Choice Awara bed is an affordable organic mattress with a luxurious feel. In our Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review, we said it was great at alleviating joint pressure and keeping your spine properly aligned while you sleep. It's a little pricier than other Resident mattress like the Nectar and Siena, but it's a great way to get a luxury bed without the luxury price tag.
Twin: for $699 (was $1,099)
Queen: for $999 (was $1,399)
5) Casper Snug: from $295 w/ free pillows @ Casper
The Snug is one of Casper's newest mattresses. It's made up of two layers of foam: a "breathable top foam" and a "durable support foam." It's worth keeping in mind that this mattress is just 8 inches tall and we usually recommend at least 10 inches for adults. That said, for average to lightweight students this shouldn't be a problem. The mattress itself isn't on sale, but you'll get two free pillows when you buy it.
Twin: for $295 (free pillows)
Queen: for $495 (free pillows)