Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream sees the league-leading Gunners at home against last-place Forest — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream date, time, channels The Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream takes place Sunday, October 30.

► Time 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 31)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Arsenal find themselves a bit on the back foot coming into this fixture against Nottm Forest. The Gunners just completed a two-match away run against bottom-half sides Leeds and Southampton that saw them only come away with four points. While some Arsenal fans have called foul over potentially poor refereeing in last week's Southampton match, the Gunners were lucky to escape Elland Road the week before with a win. Overall, four points feel about right from the two match days, and that's bad news for Mikel Arteta's side.

Normally, getting the worst team in the league at home would be the perfect bounce-back game. Especially since Arsenal have yet to drop a point at home this season. But Nottm Forest are red hot coming into this game after a massive win against Liverpool last week and will look to build on that momentum. Still, the big question remains where will Forest find some goals. Star signing Jesse Lingard is ice cold with zero goals so far this season and their top-scorer is Taiwo Awoniyi with just three. There are four Arsenal players with more goals so far than that.

So will Arsenal use their home fans and superior firepower to dominate? Or will Nottm Forest play the role of giant slayer for the second week in a row? Find out by watching the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream this weekend.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream wherever you are

The Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Get three months extra free on ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Arsenal vs Nottm Forest kicks off at 2 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Arsenal vs Nottm Forest) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Highlights will of course be shown on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.25 p.m. BST and available via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).