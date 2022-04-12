Apple's 35W dual charger just leaked in alleged images — here's your first look

Alleged images of Apple’s rumored 35W dual-port USB-C charger have been leaked, revealing a more compact but capable charging brick.

As we reported last week, Apple accidentally published a support document on its website that revealed the existence of the company’s first 35W USB-C charger. Less than a week later, we may now have our first glimpse of the new peripheral.

The images in question come via ChargerLAB (opens in new tab), who posted them on Twitter, though the source of the leak is unknown. The images suggest a compact charging brick with two USB-C ports positioned side-by-side on the bottom of the charger, unlike the one on the current charger. The charger also has a circular cut-out that would make it easier to remove from a wall socket.

#Apple is planning to release its first 35W dual USB-C charger.#ChargerLAB got the leaked pics of it. It adopts foldable prongs, and unlike other chargers, two USB-C ports are side by side.We'll bring more information about this charger.

This is what the leaked document said about the “Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter.”

“Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet," the document explained. "Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.”

The new charger will reportedly output 35W total and not 35W per USB-C port. That’s plenty of juice to charge multiple devices at once, such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max and an Apple Watch an iPad Air and an Apple Watch, and so on.

As with all rumors and alleged leaks, we should take this news with a healthy dose of skepticism. We don’t know if or when we’ll see this updated USB-C charger. But perhaps it get announced during Apple’s upcoming WWDC 2022 event where the company is expected to unveil the latest operating system for its various Apple Watches, iPads , iPhones and MacBooks .

As for when this new charger will actually release to the public, it’s possible for it to launch beside the iPhone 14 or new MacBook Air 2022 this fall.