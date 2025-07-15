Qi2 power banks capable of 25W charging are coming — Ugreen claims 'world's first'

Ugreen has debuted what it is claiming as the "world's first Qi v2.2 certified power bank" that the company says can wirelessly charge devices at speeds up to 25W.

That 25W is impressive, as most power banks typically max out at around 15W of power output. The new Ugreen MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank adds 10W and is meant to match the updated MagSafe charger that Apple launched with the iPhone 16 family last year.

Ugreen's new power bank features a 10,000 mAh battery, which should be enough to fully charge your device. This power bank features a built-in braided USB-C charging cable that doubles as a lanyard when not in use. The cable isn't retractable but does appear to have a use beyond dangling free.

An additional USB-C port can be found on the bottom of the power bank, allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously. It also has a small display to show how much battery is remaining.

Beyond announcing the existence of the MagFlow, Ugreen did not provide any pricing or release date news beyond "coming Fall 2025."

Currently, the Wireless Power Consortium has not officially finalized the Qi v2.2. standard, which is supposed to push charging speeds up to 50W.

Apple and Google have managed to boost charging on Qi2 devices beyond 15W, but the standard remains at this level in general.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite that, Qi v2.2 devices appear to be in the works and we've seen MagSafe devices in certification documents recently and testing is being conducted by agencies.

While iPhone 16 only supports Qi v2.1 right now, it's expected that iPhone 17s released later this year will have the newer standard.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.