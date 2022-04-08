New Apple charger just leaked that could make your life a lot easier

It appears that Apple is getting ready to release a dual-port 35W USB-C charger, according to a leaked document discovered by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab). If this is true, then the peripheral in question would be the company’s first dual-port charger. Given how the current Apple brick charger puts out 30W of power and only has a single USB-C port, this updated charger would be a game-changer — not to mention make your life a lot easier.

What’s interesting about this leak is its source: Namely, Apple itself. As 9to5Mac reports, a support document was published on Apple’s website that was later taken down, but not before the site caught of glimpse of said document, which disclosed the existence of an “Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter.” Here’s what the document said:

“Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.”

You'd be able to charge devices like the iPhone Pro Max much faster with the leaked 35W USB-C wall charger. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A 35W dual-port charger would allow you to charge multiple devices at once, such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max and an Apple Watch an iPad Air and an Apple Watch, and so on. Obviously, you’re not relegated to only charging Apple products. So long as whatever device you want to charge has a USB-C port, you can charge it with this brick.

Though this would be the company’s first dual-port 35W charger, it wouldn’t be the first powered by gallium nitride (GaN) technology. As The Verge (opens in new tab) points out, the 140W power adapter that comes with the MacBook Pro 16-inch also uses a GaN charger. The reason we bring this up is that Apple has apparently been looking into expanding its lineup of power adapters that use GaN technology.

This power brick could be the GaN adapter Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company was working on back in March. At the time, Kuo stated that Apple was working on a 30W power adapter that had a new design, and that the company was planning on releasing it sometime in 2022. It’s possible this leaked charger is the product in question.

We have no clue when or if this USB-C charger will ever see the light of day. If the leaked document is legit, then we hope to see the charger sooner rather than later. Perhaps we’ll hear more at Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference where the company is expected to unveil the latest operating system for its various Apple Watches, iPads, iPhones and MacBooks.