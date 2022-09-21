Apple Watch Ultra review roundup: here’s the verdict

The Apple Watch Ultra has arrived, and some users will already have been sent their new, super-tough Apple Watch if they pre-ordered early enough. But how good is it?

While the Apple Watch 8 is here for typical users, and the Apple Watch SE 2 is the best cheap Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra is the new premium option, aimed at those wanting more display, more battery life and more features, all aimed at making it the best wearable for demanding users needing a companion for their ultra-marathons, diving expeditions and more.

In our Apple Watch Ultra hands-on, we particularly liked the promised extra battery life, custom wristbands, the new Action button control on the left side and its safety siren for attracting attention when you're in danger. Other than being a little unsure about the size, we were left with a very positive impression.

Other outlets have now had more time to come up with their verdict. While we wait to get some more real-world experience with the Apple Watch Ultra, here are some of the best Apple Watch Ultra reviews that get to the heart of what's good and bad about the new top-tier Apple Watch.

7/10

Victoria Song salutes Apple's valiant first attempt at a smartwatch for more demanding users, although concludes it's more suited to intermediate-level owners rather than the toughest of the tough. She singles out the Apple Watch Ultra's comfort, great battery life, wide-ranging safety features, the new Action Button, its increased durability over regular Apple Watches, plus its default cellular compatability.

She has mixed feelings about the display, which she likes since it's so large and easy to read, but admits that it's not good for users with small wrists like herself. She also criticizes the lack of recovery metrics, and that there's no offline maps or navigation, or satellite connectivity as Apple added to the iPhone 14, which may bother the most hardcore users.

8.8/10

The Apple Watch Ultra gets a particularly glowing review from Lexy Savvides, although not without some valid criticism. She calls it a great hybrid between smartwatches and sports watches, pointing to the new Action Button, its big and bright display, its amazing battery life and dual-band GPS as highlights. However, she also says the size could be too large for some, and that there are no offline mapping options, only limited recovery metrics and that Apple's promised battery optimization feature isn't enabled as of launch.

4.5/5

Our colleague Gareth Beavis calls the Apple Watch Ultra "the best wearable that the brand has ever made," since every component is an upgrade on all the Apple Watches that came before. He particularly likes the addition of the Action Button, which lets you assign custom shortcuts, or just more easily start and stop workouts, than on a regular Apple Watch. He also mentions the large and easy-to-read display, and the quality of the GPS signal that the watch receives.

While Beavis likes the increased battery life, he still doesn't see it as good enough to compete with rival smartwatches that can last much longer. That plus the Ultra missing some navigation features like a map when backtracking are his two main issues with what he considers to be an excellent smartwatch otherwise, even considering the price.

4/5

Kieran Alger endorses the Apple Watch Ultra as a good all-around smartwatch, balanced between regular watches and those intended for extreme athletes. His favorite features are the watch's great display, its increased battery life and its enhanced durability, but on balance, he notes that it's quite a lot more expensive than previous Apple Watches, that it could use more navigation options. Plus, the battery life still needs to be longer to be competitive with the best from Garmin, the current leader when it comes to sports watches.

No rating

Nicole Nguyen was delighted with the Apple Watch Ultra's battery life above all else, with it surviving a two-day hiking trip with nearly 20% battery to spare. This, plus the Watch Ultra's user-friendly controls, and robust third-party app support, are her top features for the new tougher Apple Watch.

That last aspect was particularly handy for overcoming one of her big problems with the watch, as Apple doesn't offer native support for route planning on topographical maps. This, plus the fact the Watch Ultra is missing some key recovery metrics, and can't broadcast your heart rate to other equipment, leaves Nguyen to conclude it won't be overturning Garmin's dominance in the category. Plus she also mentions that it's definitely a watch for users with large wrists, given the size of the watch's body.

No rating

Tucker Bowe writes in his Apple Watch Ultra review that rather than extreme sports types, the Ultra is best suited for runners, or for users wanting to take advantage of its big and bright display. He also highlights the Action Button as a great new addition, plus its very accurate GPS. Bowe mentions the watch's cost, size and weight as downsides.