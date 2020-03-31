Apple Watch Series 6 to get these two killer features

The Apple Watch 6 and watchOS 7 may finally bring sleep tracking and blood oxygen monitoring to Apple's wearables range, with more changes happening below the surface of the Watch.

Israeli tech site The Verifier (via TechRadar ) is the one behind these claims, citing anonymous sources within Apple that its worked with for several years.

WatchOS 7 will finally get sleep and blood oxygen tracking this year, The Verifier's sources claim. We can also expect a revamped design of the operating system, along with updated versions of the default apps, and more functions for Siri.

Unfortunately, the leaks also state that watchOS 7 won't be coming to the earliest Apple Watch models, specifically 2016's Apple Watch Series 2 , Series 1 and the original Apple Watch. These older models, which contain hardware incapable of using these new features, will still receive small updates and bug fixes for another year however.

In terms of hardware, the sources claim that we'll see better battery life and better support for LTE and Wi-Fi 6, but also that the Apple Watch's exterior design won't change much. Looking further ahead, the Apple Watch 7 will allegedly feature a sub-display fingerprint scanner, moving the biometrics reader from the Watch's crown.

Under normal circumstances, the latest Apple Watch and watchOS developments would be shown off at Apple's WWDC 2020 event. However, the coronavirus pandemic has caused this event to shift to an online-only presentation in June. We'll still likely hear about watchOS 7 during this version of WWDC, but the actual release date of the software and the Apple Watch 6 may still be up in the air.