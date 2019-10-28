Apple's streaming service is (almost) here. Meet Apple TV Plus (which the company stylizes as Apple TV+) with a focus on original shows with high-profile names attached. Everyone from Steven Spielberg and Reese Witherspoon to Oprah and J.J. Abrams are on board. Here's everything we know about Apple TV Plus.

The first Apple TV Plus reviews are out, and they're not exactly great. But there are a couple of bright spots.

Apple's found stars for the previously-announced adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation: Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy's Ronan the Accuser) and Jared Harris (Mad Men's Lane Pryce).

Star-studded premieres have given VIP audiences a tease of Apple's See, Dickinson, and For All Mankind.

Apple TV Plus launches Friday (November 1), in more than 100 countries.

You'll be able to experience all of these shows via the Apple TV app. It's an ad-free subscription service, but the pricing is not yet officially known.

Apple TV Plus price

Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 ($2 cheaper than Disney Plus) and that's for a family subscription.

Apple TV+ will be on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, macOS. The Apple TV app will also arrive on smart TVs from Samsung and others, including streaming boxes and sticks from Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Apple TV Plus free year deal: How to save

According to Apple, those who bought a new "iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD or Mac," after Sept. 1, 2019, qualify for a free year of Apple TV Plus.

To get your free access, open the TV app on Nov. 1 (or later), and you should gain your offer for a free year, with a button that reads "Enjoy 1 Year Free." If you don't see it, make sure the device is updated to the latest version of its operating system (iOS, iPadOS, tvOS or macOS).

Still having trouble? Apple says to scroll down in the Watch Now section until the prompt appears.

Apple TV Plus show reviews are in

The big four shows at the center of the Apple TV Plus launch are Dickinson, For All Mankind, The Morning Show and See. Early reviews point to the first two being solid potential hits and the latter two failing to hit the mark.

The Morning Show brings Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell together to explore issues of sex and power in the workplace, set behind the scenes at a Today-style morning news program. (Apple has released a couple of teaser trailers to promote this show.)

Dickinson will star Hailee Steinfeld as the famous 19th century author Emily Dickinson, and present her life in a funny coming-of-age format with attitude.

Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodward discussed See, a new show in which the Earth has been hit by a virus and the survivors are blind. The post-apocalyptic vibe definitely looks compelling.

While we've learned about a ton of Apple TV Plus shows and movies so far, the company chose to highlight a select few at its March 25 event. Steven Spielberg is bringing Amazing Stories back to TV. The rebooted anthology series from the 1980s combines sci-fi, fantasy and horror. Spielberg is serving as executive producer.

This just in: Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds and Apple TV Plus are teaming up for a "musical reimagining" of A Christmas Carol. Those words might not sound like they go together, but this Variety report sounds pretty legit.

Little America is inspired by immigrant stories in the U.S. and it's being headed by actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani. The writers and directors are either immigrants or children of immigrants. His hope is that we won't view immigrants as "the other."

Another big highlight featured director J.J. Abrams and singer Sara Bareilles promoting Little Voice, which is about a young woman who wants to "find her voice as an artist and a person," according to Bareilles. She gave us a taste by performing the theme song.

Oprah Winfrey will be involved with Apple TV+, too, creating documentaries for the service. The first two will look at sexual harassment in the workplace and mental health. Winfrey says hat Apple's new service will enable her to do something she hasn't done before and "connect with people around the world to create positive change."

One of the shows that you won't see on Apple TV+, as it was just cancelled, is Bastards. The Richard Gere-led drama focused on a pair of elderly Vietnam veterans who are shocked to learn that a woman they were close to, 50 years ago, was killed by a car. The pair go on to complain about millennials and commit a shooting spree. Lovely programming, right? To get a sense of why Bastards died, read below to learn about the positive vibe Apple wants to give its shows.

Every Apple TV Plus show and movie that's confirmed

See (available at launch)

The Morning Show (available at launch)

Dickinson (available at launch)

For All Mankind (available at launch)

Oprah's Book Club (available at launch)

Helpsters (Sesame Street) (available at launch)

Ghostwriter (available at launch)

Snoopy in Space (available at launch)

The Elephant Queen (available at launch)

Servant (Coming Nov. 28)

Truth Be Told (Coming Dec. 6)

The Banker (Coming Jan. 30, 2020)

Little America (Launch TBA)

Little Voice (Launch TBA)

Amazing Stories (Launch TBA)

Home Before Dark (Launch TBA)

Mythic Quest (Launch TBA)

Apple TV Plus' editorial vision: A focus on 'enlightenment'

If you're looking for Black Mirror-style content and stuff that's super dark, it doesn't look like Apple TV+ is for you. The service is geared toward telling uplifting and enlightening stories, but there will certainly be conflict and drama based on the trailers shown.

MORE: Apple TV Plus: All the Shows and Movies Announced So Far

We'll have more information on Apple TV+ as it becomes available.