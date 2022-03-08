Apple Mac Studio release date, price, specs, new M1 Ultra and more

Mac Studio is the latest addition to Apple's desktop Mac lineup. Powered by either an M1 Max or the new M1 Ultra chipset, Mac Studio targets users looking for more oomph than than iMac can deliver in an enclosure that's more compact than the Mac Pro.

Mac Studio is designed to work with Apple's new Studio Display, a 27-inch desktop display that Apple also introduced at its Peek Performance event today (March 8).

In launching Mac Studio, Apple touted the performance of the new desktop, pointing out that its CPU and GPU are both significantly faster than the most powerful 27-inch iMac powered by Apple silicon. Mac Studio can also out-perform some Mac Pro configurations, Apple says.

What does Mac Studio bring to the table and how much can you expect to pay for this new desktop? Here's what we know so far about Mac Studio based on what Apple's announced.

Apple Mac Studio price and availability

Whatever performance the Mac Studio delivers comes at a price, though not nearly as much as you'd pay for the Mac Pro. The Mac Studio with an M1 Max chipset starts at $1,999. That model comes with a 10-core CPU and 24-core GPU, along with 32GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD.

Bumping the GPU on the M1 Max to 32 cores adds another $200 to the Mac Studio's price. You can also double the CPU cores to 20 while opting for a 48-core GPU ($3,799) or a 64-core GPU ($4,799). Those latter two models also double the number of cores in the M1 Max's neural engine to 32 cores, up from the 16 cores in the base model. Apple lets you max out the storage to 8TB on the M1 Max-powered model.

The M1 Ultra-powered Mac Studio starts at $3,999, and comes with 64GB of memory and 1TB of storage in the base model. There's a 128GB memory option for the M1 Ultra machine, and you can add up to 8TB of storage. An M1 Ultra with a 48-core GPU costs $1,000 more than the base configuration with its 32-core GPU.

You can pre-order the Mac Studio starting today. The new desktop goes on sale March 18, the same date that Apple starts selling the Studio Display.

Apple Mac Studio design

Think of the Apple Mac Studio as a Mac mini that's been doing stretching exercises. The Mac Studio has the same 7.7 x 7.7-inch base as the Mac mini, but it's 3.7 inches tall — more than 2 inches taller than the mini. Even so, Apple says the Mac Studio is compact enough to fit into most work stations and even tuck in under a display. It's certainly less prominent than the 20.8 x 17.7 x 8.58-inch Mac Pro tower.

(Image credit: Apple)

The thermal system on the Mac Studio uses a double-sided blower to pull in air at the base of the desktop. Air then moves over the Studio's power supply to its thermal module before it's propelled out through a rear exhaust panel. Apple claims the sound of any fans is minimal and that you won't be able to hear anything with most workloads, but we'll need to put the Mac Studio through its paces to confirm that.

Apple Mac Studio performance

The focus on the Mac Studio is how this machine performs, particularly with Apple positioning it as the system to get when you're looking for something more powerful than the iMac. (To drive the point home even further, Apple dropped the 27-inch iMac from its lineup at the same time that it added the Mac Studio.)

Again, this is something we'll definitely test for ourselves, but Apple's initial claims about the Mac Studio are creating some sky-high expectations about the new system. The M1 Max-powered Mac Studio's CPU is 2.5 times faster than the fastest 27-inch iMac, while graphics are 3.4x faster. Apple also says the M1 Max-powered Mac Studio is 50% faster than a Mac Pro with a 16-core Xeon CPU, and that graphics are 80% faster than that machine.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chipset figures to be the real workhorse, though. Its CPU is 3.8x faster than the 27-inch iMac, while graphics are 4.5x faster. The M1 Ultra Mac Studio's CPU is 90% faster than the 16-core Xeon Mac Pro and 60% faster than the 28-core Xeon.

Apple Mac Studio connectivity

The front of the Mac Studio has different connections depending on which Apple silicon model you pick. The M1 Max version features a pair of USB-C ports on the front, while the M1 Ultra Mac Studio comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Both versions feature an SD card slot up front for transferring files, photos and videos.

(Image credit: Apple)

On the back, ports are the same no matter what model of Mac Studio you get. You'll find four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm audio jack to plug in either headphones or speakers. The Mac Studio is capable of driving up to four Pro Display XDRs, plus a 4K TV.

In addition to those different ports, the Mac Studio supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Apple Mac Studio outlook

The arrival of the Mac Studio provides a real shake-up to Apple's desktop selection. Previously, there was a gap between the Mac mini and Mac Pro that had been filled by one of Apple's all-in-one machines. The iMac is a solid option for consumers, but users who blend work and play likely wanted something a little more powerful.

Mac Studio looks to fill that need. We'll know how well it does once we have a chance to test out the new desktop from Apple.