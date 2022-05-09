America’s best-selling luxury mattress is $225 off in time-limited sale

The Saatva Classic mattress is up to $225 off but the sale ends today

The Saatva Classic mattress pictured in a pool house overlooking a bright blue swimming pool on a warm, sunny day
Your mattress makes a big difference to how well you sleep, and the handcrafted Saatva Classic is one of the most sought-after in America thanks to its superb back and spinal support. Even better, today you can save up to $225 on the Classic thanks to a time-limited discount that ends today.

In the new Saatva mattress sale a queen size Classic is reduced to $1,495, saving you $200 on the listing price of $1,695. The Saatva Classic sits at the top of our best mattress guide as our top pick for most sleepers seeking head-to-toe comfort in bed without having to pay a luxury price. It comes in three firmness levels and two heights, which is an impressive level of customization for this price. 

As we explain in our Saatva Classic mattress review, this hybrid has also been awarded the Chiropractic Seal of Approval by the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations for better spinal support. And as all sizes bar the twin ($887) are discounted, now is a great time to buy the Classic ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales

Saatva Classic: from $948 (was $1,148) at Saatva

Save up to $225 - All sizes bar the twin ($887) are now on sale, with a queen size down to $1,495, which is impressively priced considering you can choose between three different firmness levels and two heights. You also get free White Glove Delivery to your bedroom of choice, with free old mattress removal, plus you'll have 180 nights to trial it at home to make sure it suits your body and sleep needs.

We've run long-term tests on the Saatva Classic and rate it highly for neck and back support. It’s designed with the brand’s own Spinal Zone sleep technology with a wire support in the center-third of the mattress to reduce back pain and stiffness upon waking up in the morning. 

All sleeping positions and most body weights are catered for, as the Classic comes in your choice of Plush Soft, Luxury Firm or Firm. For that luxury hotel feel at home, we’d recommend the Luxury Firm option – this is also the one we tested and loved.

The only other mattress in a box that offers the same level of customizability as the Classic is the WinkBed Mattress, which is fractionally more expensive at $1,499 for a queen size at WinkBeds.

You’ll have 180 nights to trial the Classic at home, and it comes with a 15-year warranty that’s nearly twice the length of standard mattress warranties offered by many of the best mattress in a box brands. (For more guidance, read our feature on how do mattress warranties work).

