Amazon tipped for big PS5 restock this week — here’s what we know

Amazon is one of the only major retailers that hasn't had PS5 restock in 2022, but that could be set to change very soon.

There hasn't been any concrete information from Amazon confirming an imminent PS5 restock, but a reliable source is tipping the online mega-retailer to take fresh orders of Sony's in-demand console potentially today (February 24) or tomorrow.

We'll be keeping a close eye on Amazon through the rest of the week, and will update this article if we receive more intel. However, we advise cautious optimism with this one as we've been burned before by Amazon PS5 restock rumors not panning out.

Amazon PS5 restock (check stock)

PS5: $499 @ Amazon

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.

PS5 Digital: $399 @ Amazon

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

News of this potential Amazon PS5 restock comes from Jake Randall, a YouTuber and fulltime PS5 stock tracker. He posted a not-so-cryptic clue on Twitter suggesting that Amazon is preparing to drop stock of the PS5 in the "next day or two." If true, this would mean we can expect an Amazon PS5 restock in the next 24-48 hours.

🤔 🇺🇸 #PS5News: "Amazon should have a PS5 disc and digital drop today. You will need Amazon Prime. Prior drops have been between the 20th-31st for a year. There is no guarantee." 💬 freechickendinnerJanuary 31, 2022 See more

Randall has proved to be a highly reliable source in the past, but even he is quick to point out that Amazon "changes their plans often." A big part of what makes tracking Amazon PS5 restocks so challenging is that the retailer doesn't stick to a predictable schedule unlike some of its competitors. This makes pinning down the window of a potential Amazon PS5 restock very tricky.

In late January, we saw persistent claims from several trusted sources that an Amazon PS5 restock was imminent. This drop ultimately near materialised, so we advise cautious here as the same could happen again. Unless something official comes from Amazon, don't consider this restock guaranteed.

If this drop does occur, it could be held exclusively for Amazon Prime customers. In mid-2021, Amazon began holding restocks that required a Prime membership to access and this trend may continue in 2022. It's potentially worth getting signed up below to ensure you have access to all future Amazon PS5 restock.

As we wait for more information on this Amazon drop, make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This guide contains all the buying information you need and is regularly updated with the latest restock information so you never miss a drop. We can’t guarantee it’ll get you a PS5 but it’ll certainly tip the odds in your favor.

How to get early access to Amazon PS5 restock

Getting early access to Amazon PS5 restocks is pretty simple: sign up for Amazon Prime. For $12.99 a month ($119 annually) you'll get a range of benefits including free shipping and access to the Prime Video streaming service not to mention the all-important priority access to the next PS5 restock. You can sign up below, and there’s even a 30-day free trial of the service available so it won’t cost you anything.

Amazon Prime: for $119/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video and Prime Music.

How to buy a PS5 at Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon)

There isn’t a guaranteed formula for success when it comes to securing a PS5 during an Amazon restock, but there are a few things you can do to tip the odds in your favor.

Firstly, make sure you have an Amazon account set up ahead of time with your address information and payment details pre-saved. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle, once you’ve managed that it’s a race to complete check out. If you’re stuck entering your card number and zip code, odds are the console will sell out while you’re typing away.

There is a slightly odd Amazon trick that has been proven to make checking out with a PS5 easier. By placing the console in your wish list ahead of time when it is restocked you can add to your cart from there. This allows you to bypass the listing page, which practically always crashes due to overwhelming traffic.

Using this trick you can typically get stock in your basket the minute the restock is live, and that gives you a pretty sizeable advantage over the people who are stuck trying to refresh the actual PS5 listing page in hopes of getting it to work.

Just make sure you have the PS5 in your wish list ahead of time, as you can still add it even when the console is sold out. Do this well before the restock happens in order to make use of this trick. Trying to add the console to your wish list during a stock drop will usually lead to the website spinning out an error message.

We tested this method ourselves during an Xbox Series X restock and can confirm that it does in fact work. We managed to get the Series X in our basket four times, whereas we couldn’t get the console in our basket once through the listing page as it kept crashing.

Also, make sure to keep our guide on PS5 restock bookmarked, as we’ll update it with any additional information on the latest Amazon PS5 restock the minute we get it.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check