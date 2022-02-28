Amazon hints at upcoming PS5 restock — but only for Prime members

Tracking PS5 restock at Amazon is usually a fairly difficult task. Unlike some retailers, Amazon doesn’t typically give any indications of when it’ll next take orders of the in-demand next-gen console. But while Amazon PS5 restocks usually come out of the blue, the retailer has just dropped a rare hint that its next drop is on the way.

Amazon last held a PS5 restock on February 25, but this was a very small drop and the console sold out after just a few minutes. Online theories are already spreading that this was just the warmup to a bigger restock that will come in March, and Amazon itself could be suggesting that will be the case.

Amazon PS5 restock

PS5: $499 @ Amazon

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.

PS5 Digital: $399 @ Amazon

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

Rumors of this Amazon PS5 restock began circulating when it was spotted that the retailer has updated the console product page with text that reads, “Amazon Prime customers will be given priority access to the PlayStation 5 through 3/31.” This would suggest that we can expect another Amazon PS5 restock between now and the end of the month.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The updated product information also suggests that any Amazon PS5 restocks in the next month will require Prime membership to access — or at least that Prime members would get the first chance to buy one.

This wouldn’t be the first time the retailer has gated restocks behind its premium subscription, either. If you're not a Prime member, it's potentially worth getting signed up below to ensure you have access to all future Amazon PS5 restocks.

Of course, as always with the PS5 restock game, nothing is confirmed until we hear official word from the retailer. This note on Amazon's PS5 product listing certainly suggests a drop is forthcoming, but it shouldn't be taken as a concrete guarantee, as Amazon has a history of long gaps in-between restocks.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on Amazon throughout the month, and will update this article if we receive further information about upcoming drops. In the meantime, make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide contains all the latest restock updates and information so you never miss a drop.

How to get early access to Amazon PS5 restock

Getting early access to Amazon PS5 restocks is pretty simple: sign up for Amazon Prime. For $14.99 a month ($139 annually) you'll get a range of benefits including free shipping and access to the Prime Video streaming service, not to mention the potential priority access to the next PS5 restock. You can sign up below, and there’s even a 30-day free trial of the service available, so it won’t cost you anything initially.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video and Prime Music.

How to buy a PS5 at Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon)

There isn’t a guaranteed formula for success when it comes to securing a PS5 during an Amazon restock, but there are a few things you can do to tip the odds in your favor.

Firstly, make sure you have an Amazon account set up ahead of time with your address information and payment details pre-saved. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle; once you’ve managed that, it’s a race to complete check out. If you’re stuck entering your card number and zip code, odds are the console will sell out while you’re typing away.

There is a slightly odd Amazon trick that has been proven to make checking out with a PS5 easier. By placing the console in your wish list ahead of time, when it is restocked you can add to your cart from there. This allows you to bypass the listing page, which practically always crashes due to overwhelming traffic.

Using this trick you can typically get stock in your basket the minute the restock is live, and that gives you a sizeable advantage over the people who are stuck trying to refresh the actual PS5 listing page in hopes of getting it to work.

Just make sure you have the PS5 in your wish list ahead of time, as you can still add it even when the console is sold out. Do this well before the restock happens in order to make use of this trick. Trying to add the console to your wish list during a stock drop will usually lead to the website spinning out an error message.

We tested this method ourselves during an Xbox Series X restock and can confirm that it does in fact work. We managed to get the Series X in our basket four times, whereas we couldn’t get the console in our basket once through the listing page as it kept crashing.

Also, make sure to keep our guide on PS5 restock bookmarked, as we’ll update it with any additional information on the latest Amazon PS5 restock the minute we get it.

