Amazon PS5 restock sold out — where to find inventory next

Amazon is now sold out of PS5 consoles. However, a Walmart PS5 restock is confirmed for Cyber Monday.

Amazon is holding a PS5 restock right now but you'll need to be a Prime member in order to purchase the console right now. Once signed in to your Prime account navigate to the PS5 listing page using the links below and press "see all buying options" and the option to purchase from Amazon should appear at the top.

Heads up — even if it shows up as sold out, it's worth refreshing the page. Stock could flicker on and off for the next few minutes. Also, Amazon updated it's page to say that "Amazon Prime customers will have priority access to the PlayStation 5 until November 27, 2021," which could mean another drop could occur later today.

Amazon PS5 restock (sold out)

PS5: for $499 @ Amazon PS5: for $499 @ Amazon

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.

PS5 Digital: for $399 @ Amazon PS5 Digital: for $399 @ Amazon

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

How to get early access to Amazon PS5 restock

Getting early access to the next Amazon PS5 restock is pretty simple: sign up for Amazon Prime. For $12.99 a month ($119 annually) you’ll get a range of benefits including free shipping and access to the Prime Video streaming service not to mention the all-important priority access to the next PS5 restock. You can sign up below, and there’s even a 30-day free trial of the service available so it won’t cost you anything.

Amazon Prime: for $119/year Amazon Prime: for $119/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video and Prime Music.

How to buy a PS5 at Amazon

There isn’t a guaranteed formula for success when it comes to securing a PS5 during an Amazon restock, but there are a few things you can do to tip the odds in your favor.

Firstly, make sure you have an Amazon account set up ahead of time with your address information and payment details pre-saved. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle, once you’ve managed that it’s a race to complete check out. If you’re stuck entering your card number and zip code, odds are the console will sell out while you’re typing away.

There is a slightly odd Amazon trick that has been proven to make checking out with a PS5 easier. By placing the console in your wish list ahead of time when it is restocked you can add to your cart from there. This allows you to bypass the listing page, which practically always crashes due to overwhelming traffic.

Using this trick you can typically get stock in your basket the minute the restock is live, and that gives you a pretty sizeable advantage over the people who are stuck trying to refresh the actual PS5 listing page in hopes of getting it to work.

Just make sure you have the PS5 in your wish list ahead of time, as you can still add it even when the console is sold out. Do this well before the restock happens in order to make use of this trick. Trying to add the console to your wish list during a stock drop will usually lead to the website spinning out an error message.

We tested this method ourselves during an Xbox Series X restock and can confirm that it does in fact work. We managed to get the Series X in our basket four times, whereas we couldn’t get the console in our basket once through the listing page as it kept crashing.

