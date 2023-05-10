Amazon Prime Gaming offers free content for some of the biggest online games — here’s how to claim

Prime Gaming is undoubtedly one of the best Amazon Prime member benefits. The perk is included at no extra cost and offers subscribers access to a rotating selection of free monthly games, but that’s not all.

If you head over to the Prime Gaming hub (opens in new tab) you’ll spot a tab labeled “in-game content” and it’s here that Amazon Prime members can claim a whole load of free DLC extras for some of the biggest games on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

In order to claim some in-game items you will have to link your Amazon profile to your PlayStation Network or Xbox account. But this only takes a matter of seconds, and there are handy onscreen instructions to guide you through the whole process.

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music.

One of our favorite freebies right now is this exclusive Prime Gaming Pack (opens in new tab) for FIFA 23. This pack is for the wildly-popular FUT mode and is guaranteed to include seven rare gold-rated players, 12 rare consumable items and a Cristiano Ronaldo loan card valid for 20 games. This free pack is well timed as FIFA just launched its annual Team of the Season event.

Other popular online games with Prime Gaming freebies include Madden NFL 23, League of Legends, Genshin Impact, Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2, Destiny 2, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. And that’s far from an exhaustive list, there are dozens of in-game items to claim for loads of popular online titles on all major gaming platforms. There’s even a cosmetic set for the recent single-player release Forkspoken.

Much like the lineup of monthly games, the selection of free in-game content is constantly rotating. There have previously been freebies for the likes of Fall Guys and Battlefield 2042. So even if none of the currently available extras appeal to you, it’s a good idea to check regularly as the offerings are regularly refreshed, and something Prime Gaming gives away exclusive items not obtainable elsewhere.

Speaking of the lineup of free games, this month Amazon Prime subscribers can claim a free PC copy of Star Wars Rogue Squadron 3D. This freebie is well-timed with Star Wars Day having been held at the start of the month. Of course, this 1998 flight combat game can’t hold a candle to the excellent Star Wars Jedi Survivor, but it’s still got nostalgic appeal even more than two decades on from its original release.

Whether you’re a dedicated gamer or a more casual player, you should definitely be browsing the Prime Gaming hub on a regular basis. The platform’s surprisingly generous offering of free games and free in-game DLC definitely shouldn’t be overlooked by Amazon Prime subscribers.