Prime Gaming: Everything you need to know about this Amazon Prime perk

Amazon Prime offers several worthwhile membership benefits . And while the free shipping and Prime-exclusive deals often grab the headlines, Prime Gaming (opens in new tab) is an often overlooked perk that you should be taking advantage of, especially if you’re a dedicated gamer.

If you’ve never heard of Prime Gaming, you’re not alone. Even some members of the Tom’s Guide team were unaware of the service until very recently. But this explainer is here to break down exactly what Prime Gaming is, as well as run you through the various rewards it offers. And, of course, we'll explain how to get access to all that Prime Gaming has to offer as well.

Read on for a full guide to Prime Gaming covering everything you need to know about this seriously excellent Amazon Prime perk.

What is Prime Gaming?

Prime Gaming is effectively Amazon’s gaming hub that rewards Prime members with a host of benefits, including exclusive in-game items for popular online games as well as access to a selection of rotating games that are available for free.

The platform was launched in 2016 under the name Twitch Prime and then became Prime Gaming in mid-2020 as part of a service refresh that helped turn it into the seriously nifty platform that it is today.

Prime Gaming is currently available in more than 200 countries including the U.S., U.K. and Canada. You can see the full list of countries and territories that offer Prime Gaming (opens in new tab) over on the Amazon Games website.

What Prime Gaming rewards are available?

The best perk of Prime Gaming is the selection of free titles that can be claimed from the 'weekly games' tab. Here you’ll find a regularly rotating selection of titles that are yours to keep without spending a single penny.

As mentioned above, Prime Gaming rewards can be split into two categories: In-game content and free games.

The selection of in-game content available regularly rotates but usually includes exclusive items for some of the most popular games available. The service offers items for games such as Madden NFL 23, League of Legends, Fall Guys, World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2, Destiny 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, FIFA 23 and Genshin Impact.

If you’re big into a popular online-centric game there is a reasonable possibility that Prime Gaming will be giving away some form of in-game extra for that particular title. Even better, these pieces of content are typically available on either PC, PlayStation or Xbox. So whatever platform you favor be sure to regularly check the Prime Gaming hub.

While the selection is often bolstered by smaller titles and indie fodder, Prime Gaming does usually offer at least one blockbuster game at a time. For example, right now you can grab Wolfenstein: The New Order, and past freebies have included Fallout 76, Battlefield 5 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Unfortunately, the free games are almost always only available on PC, so if you’re a console gamer on PS5 or Xbox Series X you’ll need to get your free games via services such as PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass.

How do I get access to Prime Gaming?

One of the best things about Prime Gaming is you may already have access to this service. In order to claim all the perks mentioned above, you just need to have an active Amazon Prime membership, that’s it. You don't need to pay an additional subscription fee or sign up for a specific Prime Gaming membership.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime: for $139/year (opens in new tab)

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Just like Amazon Music or Prime Video, Prime Gaming is an included Prime membership perk that is available at no extra cost. So, if you want access to all that Prime Gaming has to offer just make sure you’re signed up to Amazon Prime for either $14.99 monthly or $139 for an annual subscription.