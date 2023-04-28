Amazon Prime members get a classic Star Wars game for free — and that’s not all

Amazon has revealed the free games that will be available to Amazon Prime members in May via its Prime Gaming service, and the lineup is headlined by a classic Star Wars title.

From May 4 (aka Star Wars Day), Amazon Prime members can claim a free copy of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D on PC. Originally released in December 1998, just five months before The Phantom Menace hit cinemas, Rogue Squadron is an arcade-style flight combat game, and the precursor to 2020’s Star Wars: Squadrons.

Set primarily between the original movie and its sequel The Empire Strikes Back, you play as Luke Skywalker — or more specifically as Luke’s X-wing fighter plane — and lead an elite squad against the Galactic Empire.

The game offers 16 missions across various familiar locations including Tatooine and Kessel. There’s also plenty to unlock including additional crafts with unique armaments and even a couple of secret bonus levels that allow you to experience iconic moments from the movies such as the Battle of Hoth.

Rogue Squadron was released more than 20 years ago and debuted on the Nintendo 64, so you will need to tolerate some gameplay elements that haven’t aged particularly gracefully. Don't expect a next-gen experience similar to the recently-released Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

However, Rogue Squadron 3D is a classic for a reason, and if you’re already an Amazon Prime member you should absolutely give it a try, especially when you can claim it without having to spend a single extra penny.

There's even more on Prime Gaming in May

The full Prime Gaming May lineup packs an additional 14 titles including Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition, The Almost Gone, Last Resort and Samurai Shodown IV.

There’s no denying that Star Wars Rogue Squadron 3D is definitely the most recognizable game in May’s offering, but don’t flippantly dismiss the smaller indie titles as you just might discover a hidden gem among them.

There’s also still time to claim Wolfenstein: The New Order via Prime Gaming. The cinematic first-person shooter is part of Prime Gaming’s April lineup and will be available until Wednesday, May 3.

Set in an alternative history in which Germany won World War II, you play as freedom fighter B.J. Blazkowicz on a mission to liberate Europe from the oppressive powers that have taken control. It’s one of the most enjoyable shooters ever made.

Prime Gaming doesn't just offer a selection of free games either. Throughout the month of May, Prime Gaming will also offer free in-game content for a load of popular online games including FIFA 23, Overwatch 2 and League of Legends.

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, then you definitely want to head over to the Prime Gaming hub and start taking advantage of this often-overlooked Prime membership benefit.