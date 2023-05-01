Best Star Wars Day deals 2023 — save on Lego, Hasbro and more for May the 4th

Star Wars Day 2023 — also known as May the 4th — means new Star Wars-related gear and deals from retailers that help fans celebrate the holiday. From video games and Lego sets to plushies and homeware, Star Wars Day deals are the perfect excuse to grow your Star Wars collection.

May the 4th/Star Wars Day is a fan-made holiday that comes from the phrase iconic Jedi phrase, "may the force be with you." Fourth, force, get it? These days, May the Fourth is recognized by Lucasfilm and Disney as a reason for launching merchandise, hosting events, and releasing trailers for upcoming Star Wars Disney Plus shows.

If you're looking for Star Wars Day deals to get in the May the 4th spirit, you've come to the right place. Whether you want gifts for the fan in your life, or want to pick up the best Star Wars gear for yourself, see the top sales you can get below. May the 4th be with you!

Best Star Wars Day deals right now

Toys, games, collectibles: up to 50% off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 50% off select Star Wars toys and collectibles for the "Feel the Force" event. The sale includes brands like Lego, Funko Pop, and more.

Darth Vader stand for Echo Dot: $39 @ Amazon

Take your Echo Dot (4th or 5th gen) to the dark side with this brand-new, limited-edition Darth Vader stand. There are Stormtrooper and The Mandalorian stands available for the same price, too.

Star Wars Hasbro sale: deals from $6 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing the price of a wide variety of Hasbro Star Wars toys. After discount, prices start as low as $6.99. The sale includes action figures, vintage sets, and more.

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter: was $44 now $35 @ Amazon

There are lots of Lego Star Wars sets on sale at Amazon right now, including this impressive Imperial TIE Fighter. It comes with 276 pieces and and 3 mini-figures included.

Star Wars pet supplies: deals from $2 @ Chewy

Star Wars Day deals are out in full force at Chewy. The retailer has Star Wars themed pet toys on sale from $2. Eligible items include Star Wars food mats, Star Wars bandanas, and Star Was squeaky dog toys. Pictured is the Star Wars Chewbacca Squeaky Dog Toy for $6 (opens in new tab). Plus, spend $100 or more and you'll get a $30 Chewy e-gift card via coupon code "SHOP".

The Mandalorian Electronic Mask: was $33 now $26 @ Walmart

Inspired by the The Mandalorian series on Disney Plus, this electronic mask is perfect for costumes and channeling your inner Din Djarin. It comes with three sound effects and three iconic phrases including, "This is the way."

Star Wars Jedi Survivor for PS5: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Score the newest Star Wars-inspired video game right now. It's not only on sale, but a great way to get in the May the 4th spirit. We gave the game a near-perfect 4.5/5 stars in our Star Wars Jedi Survivor review. Click the on-page digital coupon code/box to save $10 at checkout.

Star Wars plush toys: deals from $30 @ Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear has a wide collection of Star Wars plush toys on sale from $30. The collection includes Darth Vader bears, Baby Yoda, and more.

Lego Star Wars Emperor's Throne Room Diorama: $99 @ Amazon

This Lego Star Wars set has arrived just in time for Star Wars Day 2023. The Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama features 807 pieces and three mini-figures, including Emperor Palpatine, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

Star Wars Collection Homesick candles: from $44 @ Homesick

Now your home can smell like iconic Star Wars locations thanks to Homesick's Star Wars candle collection. For 2023, Homesick has launched two new scents inspired by the Mandalorian, which are available as of May 4th.

Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi: was $20 now $11 @ Amazon

This collectible Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi lets you train and care for your very own droid. Not only does the Tamagotchi case look like Artoo, but the character inside is ready to play mini-games and master its skills.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker Helmet: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon

Pay homage to Luke Skywalker with a Lego set displaying his Red 5 pilot helmet. This is an amazing collectible for fans of the original movie trilogy, and it's even better right now on sale for Star Wars Day.

Star Wars Mini Waffle Maker Set: $44 @ Williams Sonoma

Breakfast has joined the dark side. This epic Star Wars Mini Waffle Maker Set that creates Death Star- and Darth Vader-shaped waffles. Use them with your favorite pancake or waffle mix to make a Star Wars-themed breakfast in minutes.