Amazon event 2021: Date, time and what we expect to see

As regular as summer turning to fall, Amazon holds an annual event to announce its newest Alexa-enabled hardware, from the Echo Show to a flying camera drone that patrols your house.

In prior years, Amazon has launched dozens of products at each event, many of which are timed to be available just before Black Friday. Typically, we've seen new Echo smart speakers, new Fire TV devices, routers, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon event, as well as what we think might be announced.

Amazon's event is set for Tuesday, September 28th at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. We will be bringing you live coverage of the event, so stay tuned to Tom's Guide.

Amazon Event: Can I watch it?

As with most other launch events during the pandemic era, Amazon's event will be virtual. Unlike Apple events, the Amazon event is invite-only, but we'll be covering all the product releases as they're announced.

Amazon Event: What devices to expect

Amazon hasn't said anything in advance about what's going to be announced, but expect a deluge of devices.

In years past, Amazon has launched nearly a dozen products at once; last year saw the release of the Echo Show 10, which has a rotating display; new spherical Echo and Echo Dot, and an Echo Dot Kids Edition. It also launched two new Fire TV streaming sticks, two Eero routers, and the Luna game-streaming service.

Amazon also announced the Ring Always Home, a security drone meant to fly around your house, but unlike most everything else here, this has yet to appear.

Below is our speculation based on what Amazon has released in earlier years, plus what it's already announced this year.

Fire tablets

Given that Amazon announced a whole slate of Fire tablets earlier this spring, don't expect much on this front. They appear to be on a different update schedule than other Amazon devices.

Fire TV devices

There's a good chance we could see a new Fire TV stick, or even a replacement for the Fire TV Cube, which is a few years old at this point. Traditionally, Amazon has launched a new streaming stick at its September event.

Amazon Echo speakers

Considering that the Echo and Echo Dot received a major redesign last year, we would expect only incremental updates this year, if at all. If anything, we would expect to see a more premium smart speaker to replace the Echo Studio, which is two years old at this point.

Echo Show smart displays

In May, Amazon launched the newest Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5, so if we expect anything smart display-related, it will be the Echo Show 10, though that was just introduced last year.

Echo Buds and Echo Frames

A new version of the Echo Buds was announced in April this year, so these aren't quite due for a refresh yet. The second-generation Echo Frames came out in late 2020, so these could be teased at the event on the 28th. We also wouldn't rule out some other Day 1 product like the Echo Loop.

Eero routers

Amazon has released a new Eero mesh router each of the last two years, so there could be an upgrade this year.

Alexa-compatible appliances and devices

In 2019, Amazon released a smart oven and the Echo Glow; the Glow is still for sale (and makes for a great sleep-training clock), while the 4-in-1 microwave is not. Last year was a quiet year when it came to devices such as this — no Alexa-compatible clock, for instance — so hopefully there will be one or two such fun devices this year.

Ring devices

While Ring is owned by Amazon, it tends to release products on its own schedule. The Verge has speculated that we might see the Ring Car Cam, though.

Alexa updates

It's also reasonable to assume that we'll see a number of improvements to Amazon's smart assistant itself, such as Alexa Guard. Given the relatively recent rollout of Sidewalk, Amazon's low-power networking protocol, we also expect to hear more third-party devices that will support this feature.

We'll know more on September 28, and will share the news with you as soon as we get it.