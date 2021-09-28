Amazon event 2021 live blog: All the Alexa, Echo and Ring announcements as they happen

Refresh

Wow, it looks like Amazon filmed this part of the keynote at Disneyland in California. Boy, do we wish we were there. A new collaboration is centered around a version of Alexa called, "Hey Disney." In Disney Parks and Resorts, the Alexa-backed AI connects guests with their favorite Disney characters. It caters the Alexa experience to Disney fans, improving guest experiences with park information, hotel services and more. (Image credit: Amazon) You can purchase Hey Disney separately, too. Though the partnership is clearly designed to enhance the resort and park experiences, users will have the chance to bring a bit of the magic to Echo speakers at home. Will you complete the experience with a Mickey-themed Echo Show stand? (Image credit: Amazon)

Now for Amazon Kids Plus announcements. Amazon Kids Plus members will get more content, including the Do Re Me show, a Super Spy Me mobile game, a Lego Monkie Kid show, and a Blippi's Treehouse series inspiring kids to be immersed in the world around them. These shows and games will become available on Echo Show and Fire Tablet devices.

Meet the Amazon Echo Show 15, the company's biggest smart display yet. It's coming later this year for $249.99. Pitched as a kitchen TV, the Echo Show 15 looks more like a smart picture frame or perhaps a Samsung Family Hub, minus the fridge. It can be wall-mounted, so you and your family can see all sorts of information and content easily. The Amazon Echo Show 15 features a brand new user interface with Alexa widgets so you can customize the display to suit your family’s scheduling, dining and communication needs. The sticky note widget is especially cool. (Image credit: Amazon) Another widget shows you controls for all the Alexa compatible devices you use most often. You can also see live Ring camera views, so you can check in on who’s at the door while you’re cooking or listening to music. The display offers 1080p streaming for watching the news or shows on Amazon Prime Video as well. Sling TV is coming to Echo Show devices soon, too. Lastly, the next-gen AZ2 processor in the new display allows for faster and smarter on-device processing. The AZ2 processor also supports visual ID, which lets the Echo Show 15 know you using the camera. Then, the display can show content personalized to your schedule or preferred content.

Amazon just announced the Amazon Smart Thermostat in partnership with Honeywell Home for $59.99. Pretty competitive price, if you ask us. Of course, the thermostat is compatible with Alexa, so you can set routines for your temperature needs throughout the day. It should work with most existing HVAC systems, too. (Image credit: Amazon)

Time to talk privacy. According to Amazon, privacy is an opportunity for invention. Customers in the U.S. with the Echo Show 10 or latest Amazon Echo (4th Gen) can have all commands processed on-device without anything being sent to the cloud.

Let's talk Ambient Intelligence. Ambient Intelligence is when artificial intelligence (AI) adapts to your environment, helping you when you need it and receding into the background when you don't. So not only does Amazon's AI learn how to become smarter, but it learns how to grow to your life and needs. Creepy, or brilliant?

The Amazon event is happening now! It opened with a cute montage of moments captured by Alexa and Ring cameras. Just goes to show how much these smart home devices are integrated into our lives.

Hold up! Minutes before the Amazon event is due to kick off, a few press images seemed to have seeped into the waiting room. We only caught a glimpse, but it appears the company is announcing a new Amazon Halo product, some kind of thermostat and a Disney-branded Amazon Echo.

While we wait, let's go over some Amazon event history. This is the second year in a row the company's fall product event is virtual. Unlike Samsung, Google, Apple and many other big players, Amazon doesn't open its keynotes for public viewing. That said, Amazon will share news from the event on its own live blog. Though it's not as cool as ours, it's a good source for learning more about the services and devices being announced today. Before public safety precautions caused a shift to virtual events, Amazon regularly held a fall event in person. It's been held in the beautiful Amazon Spheres in Seattle, where following a presentation, members of the press can go hands-on with the new hardware.

