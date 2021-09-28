Live
Amazon event 2021 live blog: All the Alexa, Echo and Ring announcements as they happen
Follow along for live Alexa, Echo and Ring updates from Amazon's September event
By Kate Kozuch
Our Amazon event 2021 live blog is following the major announcements related to Alexa skills, Echo speakers and Ring security devices taking place right now! The virtual keynote started at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, but a live stream isn't available for public viewing.
Luckily, Tom's Guide is watching the Amazon event and relaying all the exciting product and service news to you. All you have to do is follow this live blog for the latest updates.
What will be announced at the Amazon event? So far, we've seen the Amazon Smart Thermostat for $59.99. A report from over the weekend suggests the company could also reveal a 15-inch smart display, as well as a smart soundbar and perhaps a second-generation Echo Auto. We're expecting to hear at least a few Alexa and Ring camera news, too.
Amazon usually packs its fall event with all sorts of software and hardware announcements — and not just for the smart home. So it's our job to keep this Amazon event live blog updated with all them as they happen. From innovative Alexa features to Ring security improvements, here's what's going down at Amazon event.
Wow, it looks like Amazon filmed this part of the keynote at Disneyland in California. Boy, do we wish we were there.
A new collaboration is centered around a version of Alexa called, "Hey Disney." In Disney Parks and Resorts, the Alexa-backed AI connects guests with their favorite Disney characters. It caters the Alexa experience to Disney fans, improving guest experiences with park information, hotel services and more.
You can purchase Hey Disney separately, too. Though the partnership is clearly designed to enhance the resort and park experiences, users will have the chance to bring a bit of the magic to Echo speakers at home. Will you complete the experience with a Mickey-themed Echo Show stand?
Now for Amazon Kids Plus announcements. Amazon Kids Plus members will get more content, including the Do Re Me show, a Super Spy Me mobile game, a Lego Monkie Kid show, and a Blippi's Treehouse series inspiring kids to be immersed in the world around them.
These shows and games will become available on Echo Show and Fire Tablet devices.
Meet the Amazon Echo Show 15, the company's biggest smart display yet. It's coming later this year for $249.99.
Pitched as a kitchen TV, the Echo Show 15 looks more like a smart picture frame or perhaps a Samsung Family Hub, minus the fridge. It can be wall-mounted, so you and your family can see all sorts of information and content easily.
The Amazon Echo Show 15 features a brand new user interface with Alexa widgets so you can customize the display to suit your family’s scheduling, dining and communication needs. The sticky note widget is especially cool.
Another widget shows you controls for all the Alexa compatible devices you use most often. You can also see live Ring camera views, so you can check in on who’s at the door while you’re cooking or listening to music.
The display offers 1080p streaming for watching the news or shows on Amazon Prime Video as well. Sling TV is coming to Echo Show devices soon, too.
Lastly, the next-gen AZ2 processor in the new display allows for faster and smarter on-device processing. The AZ2 processor also supports visual ID, which lets the Echo Show 15 know you using the camera. Then, the display can show content personalized to your schedule or preferred content.
Amazon just announced the Amazon Smart Thermostat in partnership with Honeywell Home for $59.99. Pretty competitive price, if you ask us. Of course, the thermostat is compatible with Alexa, so you can set routines for your temperature needs throughout the day. It should work with most existing HVAC systems, too.
Time to talk privacy. According to Amazon, privacy is an opportunity for invention. Customers in the U.S. with the Echo Show 10 or latest Amazon Echo (4th Gen) can have all commands processed on-device without anything being sent to the cloud.
Let's talk Ambient Intelligence. Ambient Intelligence is when artificial intelligence (AI) adapts to your environment, helping you when you need it and receding into the background when you don't. So not only does Amazon's AI learn how to become smarter, but it learns how to grow to your life and needs. Creepy, or brilliant?
The Amazon event is happening now! It opened with a cute montage of moments captured by Alexa and Ring cameras. Just goes to show how much these smart home devices are integrated into our lives.
Hold up! Minutes before the Amazon event is due to kick off, a few press images seemed to have seeped into the waiting room. We only caught a glimpse, but it appears the company is announcing a new Amazon Halo product, some kind of thermostat and a Disney-branded Amazon Echo.
While we wait, let's go over some Amazon event history. This is the second year in a row the company's fall product event is virtual. Unlike Samsung, Google, Apple and many other big players, Amazon doesn't open its keynotes for public viewing. That said, Amazon will share news from the event on its own live blog. Though it's not as cool as ours, it's a good source for learning more about the services and devices being announced today.
Before public safety precautions caused a shift to virtual events, Amazon regularly held a fall event in person. It's been held in the beautiful Amazon Spheres in Seattle, where following a presentation, members of the press can go hands-on with the new hardware.
We're about 20 minutes away from start time. Amazon has opened a virtual waiting room for the live stream, complete with a countdown timer and some tunes. Tom's Guide is currently jamming out to Khalid's "Better" — and we couldn't help but wonder, is anything better than techtember?
Are you excited for today's Amazon event? We don't know much about what's coming during the keynote, but we're game for some fun surprises. Tom's Guide senior writer (and the voice of this live blog) Kate Kozuch took to Twitter yesterday to share some announcement predictions, given the air of mystery looming over the event.
My predictions for Amazon Echo devices with #alexa (and their names) being announced tomorrow:• Amazon Echo Ambiance (battery-powered, Sonos Move rival)• Amazon Echo Theater (smart midrange soundbar) • Amazon Echo Aux (over-ear headphones, alternative to Echo Buds)September 27, 2021
She's optimistic about an Echo soundbar, as reported by Bloomberg. Her two other guesses include a portable Echo that can move around your home and a premium pair of over-ear headphones. Amazon already makes the Amazon Echo Buds and Amazon Echo Buds 2 — could the company expand its headset lineup?
