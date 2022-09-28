Amazon hardware event live blog — Alexa, Echo devices, Ring and more

Welcome everyone to Tom's Guide's live blog of Amazon's fall launch event. No, we're not talking about the Prime Early Access event — that's on October 11 and 12. Today's event is all about Amazon and its partners introducing new smart home gadgets and devices.

In years past, this event tends to run about an hour long, during which time Amazon announces an absurd number of gadgets — upwards of a dozen in some years. And, in addition to more traditional fare, such as smart speakers, Amazon often includes one or two "out there" gadgets. Two years ago, it was the Ring Always Home drone, which flies through your house when it senses a break-in. Last year saw the launch of the Amazon Astro, a little robot with a telescoping camera that can patrol around your house.