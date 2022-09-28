Live
Amazon hardware event live blog — Alexa, Echo devices, Ring and more
Welcome everyone to Tom's Guide's live blog of Amazon's fall launch event. No, we're not talking about the Prime Early Access event — that's on October 11 and 12. Today's event is all about Amazon and its partners introducing new smart home gadgets and devices.
In years past, this event tends to run about an hour long, during which time Amazon announces an absurd number of gadgets — upwards of a dozen in some years. And, in addition to more traditional fare, such as smart speakers, Amazon often includes one or two "out there" gadgets. Two years ago, it was the Ring Always Home drone, which flies through your house when it senses a break-in. Last year saw the launch of the Amazon Astro, a little robot with a telescoping camera that can patrol around your house.
At past hardware events, Amazon has unveiled inventive devices through Day 1 Editions programs. A Day 1 Edition program is somewhat of a test run, with users able to request invitations to test out new products. Some of these products end up progressing to full availability, while others don’t make the cut.
The two devices currently offered by invite-only through Day 1 Edition programs are the Amazon Astro robot and Ring Always Home Cam security drone. At today’s event, we could get availability updates for both those products as well as announcements for new Day 1 Edition devices.
Will new Echo speakers be announced today? It's been two years since Amazon released the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), which are some of the best Alexa speakers and best smart speakers overall.
It's possible we'll see these popular smart home devices refreshed, though there's no telling what new features they could offer.
So what do we expect to see this year?
Let's start with what won't be here: Last week, Amazon announced four Fire 8 HD tablets, which start at $100 and feature "Tap to Alexa," so you don't have to say the magic word to summon Amazon's voice assistant. All of them are available to preorder, and will ship in October. We're in the middle of testing them to see where they rank on our list of the best Amazon Fire tablets, and to see if any rate high enough for our best tablets picks.
