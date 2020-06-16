Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is $25 off — and a great Father's Day gift

If you feel like your dad would enjoy the benefits of a smart home but don't know where to begin, you should check out this awesome deal on the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock, currently just $35 on Amazon US.

Usually retailing for $60, packs a digital clock display into Amazon's popular Alexa-powered speaker. This is a small but very useful change, turning the Echo Dot, one of the best smart speakers, into a far more complete replacement for a standard clock radio. The display doesn't just show the time — it can also be used to show the temperature outside, the speaker's volume level or alarms or timers if you need to keep track of something.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock: was $60, now $35 @ Amazon

The addition of a digital clock turns Amazon's best smart speaker into a great all-rounder. Alexa provides the smarts, while the Echo Dot will make your music sound beautiful.View Deal

With Alexa and its many built-in and downloadable 'skills,' you can manage all sorts of useful tasks. This includes things like reminders, voice calls, news and weather reports, and a central control point for your other smart home appliances like thermostats and light bulbs, all of which you control with voice commands. And when you don't want the Echo Dot to listen, there's an easily-accessible mute button on top of the speaker to switch off the microphones.

Our Echo Dot with Clock review is almost universally positive, thanks to the gadget's handy clock combined with all of the great audio and voice assistant features of the latest Echo Dot. Plus, this $35 price is the lowest we've seen for this Echo Dot yet, so you're definitely getting a good deal if you decide to pick this up for yourself or a lucky father in your life. It's only available in a single color (Sandstone), but it's a nice plain tone that should fit in well no matter the decor of the room you place it in.

