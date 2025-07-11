This Bluetooth speaker is so good, I've got two — and now it's $100 off in the last few hours of Prime Day

Prime Day is, quite soon, coming to a close. That means you've only got a few more hours to dip into those deals and find yourself a saving on a new Bluetooth speaker, like this, the Bose SoundLink Max.

The Bose SoundLink Max is down to $299 at Amazon, thanks to a $100 discount. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the speaker — maybe you should consider buying two, like I did.

Lowest Price! Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Bose SoundLink Max is a monster of a Bluetooth speaker, with loads of great features. It sounds really good, too, and the 20-hour battery life is plenty of staying power. This deal saves you $100 for the speakers' lowest price ever.

There's plenty to like about the Bose SoundLink Max. It's a very handsome Bluetooth speaker that packs in excellent sound (as you might expect) and very good 20-hour battery life. It's a large Bluetooth speaker, so it's not quite as portable as some of the cheaper options, but it's perfect if you're not walking too far.

The really cool thing — and the reason that I have two of them — is stereo mode. I link two of them together and get really good two-channel music. That makes my music sound a whole load bigger, and widens the soundstage nicely.

They're not cheap, though, at full price. That setup would cost you $800 when they're full price. Thanks to this Prime Day deal, though, it will set you back a whole lot less.

This $100 discount brings the speaker down to its lowest price ever. As the stars come to a close, this deal is a great one to get if you're looking for a large, loud speaker.

