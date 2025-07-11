This Bluetooth speaker is so good, I've got two — and now it's $100 off in the last few hours of Prime Day
I really, really like it
Prime Day is, quite soon, coming to a close. That means you've only got a few more hours to dip into those deals and find yourself a saving on a new Bluetooth speaker, like this, the Bose SoundLink Max.
The Bose SoundLink Max is down to $299 at Amazon, thanks to a $100 discount. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the speaker — maybe you should consider buying two, like I did.
The Bose SoundLink Max is a monster of a Bluetooth speaker, with loads of great features. It sounds really good, too, and the 20-hour battery life is plenty of staying power. This deal saves you $100 for the speakers' lowest price ever.
There's plenty to like about the Bose SoundLink Max. It's a very handsome Bluetooth speaker that packs in excellent sound (as you might expect) and very good 20-hour battery life. It's a large Bluetooth speaker, so it's not quite as portable as some of the cheaper options, but it's perfect if you're not walking too far.
The really cool thing — and the reason that I have two of them — is stereo mode. I link two of them together and get really good two-channel music. That makes my music sound a whole load bigger, and widens the soundstage nicely.
They're not cheap, though, at full price. That setup would cost you $800 when they're full price. Thanks to this Prime Day deal, though, it will set you back a whole lot less.
This $100 discount brings the speaker down to its lowest price ever. As the stars come to a close, this deal is a great one to get if you're looking for a large, loud speaker.
There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
