Surprise! Amazon just knocked the Beats Pill to under $100 in Prime Day deal

Portable speakers are a dime a dozen these days, but with Amazon's Prime Day in full swing, now is the perfect time to get the beach day audio you've longed for.

Right now, you can get the Beats Pill for just $99 at Amazon. That's over 30% slashed on these amazing speakers that are perfect for travel and full of personality.

Lowest Price! Save 34% Beats Pill: was $149 now $99 at Walmart The Beats Pill is a redesigned version of the company's first (and most popular) Bluetooth speaker, now with improved sound, 24-hour battery life, USB-C charging, access to Apple's Find My network and compatibility with Android and iPhone. Plus, it's IP67-rated for water resistance, so you won't get caught short in the rain.

There's so many options to find among the best Bluetooth speakers, but the Beats Pill bring a lot to the table. Battery life is a key part of this, as the last thing you want is your audio cutting out right in the middle of the pool party, which makes the Beats Pill's 24 hours make them totally worth it.

Travel is also another major aspect. I love bringing my Beats Pill with me to the beach when I'm going on my surfing excursions. It's smaller, lighter build makes it all the easier to bring with me against other major rivals in the market.

Plus, it's rated with IP67 resistance, meaning it can withstand both water and dust, among other factors. That's a higher rating than most others in the Beats Pill's class, giving it that extra kick for everything from hiking to singing in the shower.

You can also personalize the Beats Pill in a number of ways. It's available in a variety of different colors, including lipstick red, light gray, champagne gold, and more. Sound performance is also one of the key aspects behind why I love the Beats Pill — despite their size they sound incredible.

Of course, there's tons of other awesome deals to sink your teeth into if the Beats Pill don't strike your fancy. Sony's new ULT Field 5 just hit a new low and Prime Day deals are only just getting started. So if these speakers aren't for you, there will be major discounts across the board throughout the week.