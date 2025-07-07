Save $100 on this rock n' roll Bluetooth speaker in the Prime Day sales

Some might call me an anachronism. I like old looking tech — old cars, old amps, and old HiFi gear. So you can imagine how much I like just about everything that Marshall produces in the consumer audio space, with modernized retro designs that aren't afraid to shout from the rooftops about their Amplifier history. The Acton III is a great example of this.

Even better, you can now get the Acton III Bluetooth speaker for $199 at Amazon. That's $100 off and its new lowest price ever.

Lowest Price! Marshall Acton III: was $299 now $199 at Amazon The Marshall Acton III is a retro-styled Bluetooth speaker that's filled with some thoroughly modern touches. The physical controls and tactile and satisfying, and the sound is big and warm. We're big fans of Marshall gear at Tom's Guide, and the Acton III is pretty much exactly up our street thanks to some of the best sound of its class. Just remember that this one needs to be plugged into the wall to work.

First things first — the Acton III isn't strictly a portable speaker. You can move it around, but it needs to be plugged in so that it can work. There is no internal battery. If you want something with an internal battery, then you're better off looking at the 5-star Marshall Kilburn III.

Beyond the restriction of however long your power chord is, the Acton III is a great Bluetooth speaker. It's packed with up-to-date wireless connectivity, like Bluetooth 5.3, and it even has a 3.5mm jack so that you can connect your devices with a wire for the best sound quality possible.

The Acton III also sounds excellent, thanks to its large cabinet size and quality audio engineering inside. The soundstage is wide despite its single-speaker nature as well, and the bass is extremely impressive.

This deal brings it down to a whole new low price, beating out the previous record by about $50. It's also a limited-time deal, so we're not sure how long it's going to last for — I'd pick one up now to make sure that you avoid disappointment. Don't say we didn't warn you!