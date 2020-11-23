Amazon Cyber Monday sales start early this year — And some deals are already live

Cyber Monday's not starting on Monday this year, and we're not particularly surprised. Yes, after Best Buy kicked off its Black Friday deals in October on Prime Day, we're all True Detectives hunting for deals as time proves a flat circle.

Amazon just announced that its Cyber Monday deals will kick off on Saturday (Nov. 28), which makes some sense as the Black Friday weekend has never really had a branded term for its deals window. And we've already got a big list of the Amazon products that will go on sale this Saturday, starting with the Amazon Echo at $30 off.

And when we went to check some of the new deals out, we found that a bunch that are already online, so we're guessing these sales may go away before Saturday.

Amazon's also going to offer up to 40% off of Jabra headphones, up to 20% off the Samsung 32-inch 4K Q50 Smart TV and 40% off select video games.

As for Amazon services, there's new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will get three months of the premium streaming tier for free, while current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get three free months of the Family Plan.

On top of that, Amazon's announcement reminded us that Cyber Monday deals will help you save on products from small businesses. Highlighted deals include 30% off the Taco vs Burrito strategic card game, 30% off the iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker and 35% off the Soliom Outdoor Home Security Camera.

Amazon's also taking up to 20% on AmazonBasics gaming accessories, and those looking to stay warm this winter will also save with up to 30% on select seasonal clothing and up to 40% on Lands' End apparel.

