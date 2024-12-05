We know them, we love them, but during the holidays, they create a *bit* of a challenge. Of course, I'm talking about the people who seemingly have everything, making it difficult to find them the perfect gift.

No — no ordinary present will suffice for this friend or family member. But worry not, because if you've been tasked with shopping for the best gift for the person who has everything, I have you covered. My loved ones consider me this very person, so I can offer some unique ideas.

From a restored Polaroid camera and premium Bluetooth speaker to swanky glassware and genius appliances, below you'll find the best gifts for people who have everything to get this year for every budget.

Best gifts for people who have everything 2024

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0: at Amazon The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is a smokeless — yes, you read that right — fire pit that will turn any backyard or patio into the ultimate destination for s'mores night. It's the best fire pit and therefore a perfect addition to your fall or winter evenings.

Sonos Move 2: at Sonos US & Canada The next-gen Sonos Move 2 packs some serious upgrades with a battery life boost to 24 hours for all-day listening on the move (up from 10 hours on the original Move) as well as simultaneous Bluetooth and Wi-Fi pairing, and built-in voice controls. It looks identical to the original Move except that it's also available in an olive colorway. This is the best deal we've seen on one of our favorite home speakers ever.

Clicks iPhone Keyboard Case: at Best Buy For the friend who you're certain misses the Blackberry days, this genius phone accessory re-introduces the beloved keyboard to the iPhone experience. Not only is it *super* satisfying to type away on this physical keyboard, but it's also a MagSafe-compatible iPhone case that comes in a slew of fun colors.

Retro Record Coasters for Drinks

Vinyl gifts can be pricey, but vinyl-themed gifts don't have to be. We love these cute record coasters that sit on a miniature record player. This set of six is perfect for the music lover in your life,

Dash Popcorn Popper: at Amazon Give movie nights an easy (and affordable!) upgrade with this Dash Popcorn Popper that can produce up to 16 cups of delicious, freshly-popped kernels in just a few minutes. It's a breeze to assemble and no trouble to store, making it a great gift pick for just about anyone.

Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen Projector: at Best Buy The Samsung Freestyle is a 1080p portable projector. The 1.8-pound projector is light enough to toss in a backpack and can project onto a variety of different surfaces from 30 to 100 inches. It features 360-degree sound and lets you summon Alexa or Bixby via its built-in smart assistant support.

Theragun Mini 2: at Amazon This palm-sized triangular device packs a punch of percussive power despite its relatively diminutive footprint. The Theragun Mini 2 has three speeds: 1750, 2100 and 2400 PPMs. Battery life is a decent 150 minutes and a full charge takes about 80 minutes. While this isn’t the most feature-packed massage gun out there, as we said in our Theragun Mini review , it is one of the best choices for percussive massages on the go.

Crate & Barrel Monopoly Deluxe Edition Board Game: at Crate & Barrel While Monopoly might not sound like a special gift, the Monopoly Deluxe Edition Board Game exclusively at Crate & Barrel is no ordinary board game. All the game parts tuck away into a built-in drawer, so you can keep this set on display and ready for play.

HP Sprocket Photobooth: at Amazon With the HP Sprocket Photobooth, you choose your filters, snap your photo, and print your photos all from the device. The best part? HP's Sprocket Photobooth is about the size of a coffee maker and features a built-in stand. That means you can take the device with you just about anywhere. It's the perfect gift for the friend who loves to snap pictures at every occasion.

Hexclad Hybrid Double Burner Griddle: at HexClad Cookware (US) Who doesn't absolutely adores pancakes for breakfast (and lunch, and dinner) — that's why this double burner griddle is a great find. HexClad's premium materials will be appreciated by an avid home cook and casual breakfast-maker alike.

Arcade1Up PAC-Man Deluxe Arcade Machine: at Amazon If you want to win at holiday gifts, look no further than this PAC-Man Deluxe Arcade Machine from Arcade1Up. Loaded with 14 different classic games, this authentic-looking and -feeling case with a 17-inch display delivers hours of fun.

Jelly Belly 40-Flavor Holiday Box: at Amazon This holiday-themed Jelly Belly sampler box is a festive treat. There's enough for everyone in the family to try all the flavors and come to definite conclusions about the best jelly bean flavors.

Sleep Number Winter Soft Sheet Set: at Sleep Number You can never go wrong giving a high-quality set of sheets as a gift. This beautiful, winter-designed bundle from Sleep Number comes with a fitted sheet, a top sheet and two pillowcases, as well as a chic selection of colors to shop from.

Breo Foot Massager Machin: at Amazon Every day at home can feel like a spa day with this heated foot massager machine. From deep kneading and compression to scraping and rolling, this massager can do it all. Plus, the foot sleeves are washable.

LEGO Ideas The Globe Building Set: at Amazon We love a LEGO set at Tom’s Guide, especially when it comes to ones that look great on display. The LEGO Ideas The Globe Building Set is awesome for reflecting on past trips and inspiring conversation about where you might want to travel next.

Ninja Creami: at Amazon The Ninja Creami has been making waves (scoops?) in the home cook world. We gave it 4 stars in our Ninja Creami review. We loved how easy it was to make delicious homemade ice cream. There's a huge range of recipe styles available, such as milkshake, froyo, and even gelato! And as if it couldn't get any better — the Creami is also easy to clean.

Kindle Scribe: at Amazon The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and comes with the Basic Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals. In our Kindle Scribe review we said its larger screen size, screen quality, and general design are great for reading.

TwelveSouth AirFly Pro: at Amazon This one is for the traveler in your life. The AirFly Pro from Twelve South plugs into a standard 3.5mm audio jack and wirelessly transmits audio to up to two Bluetooth-enabled headphones. How romantic.

Govee Govee Neon RGBIC Rope Lights: at Amazon This elevated (yet still affordable) smart light strip is a hassle-free home decor upgrade, perfect home offices, living rooms and bedrooms alike. Thanks to the flexible design, it can even be used to design neon light murals.