Amazon Black Friday deal: Fire TV Cube hits lowest price ever

'Tis the season for streaming and this Black Friday Fire TV Cube deal makes watching your favorite shows and movies in 4K easier and cheaper than ever.

Right now, you can get the Fire TV Cube on Amazon for $79.99. That's $40 off and the streaming device's lowest price ever. Not only that, the deal includes a free, one-year subscription to the Food Network Kitchen app. That's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen yet.

Fire TV Cube + Food Network Kitchen subscription: was $119 now $79 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Cube has all the features of a Fire TV and Echo speaker in one device. And it's now $40 off at Amazon. Stream your favorite shows and movies in 4K, control cable TV with your voice and more. Plus, enjoy a free, yearlong subscription to the Food Network Kitchen app.View Deal

The Fire TV Cube is a powerful, fast 4K streaming device and Echo speaker all in one. You can control multiple devices — including your soundbar, smart home gadgets and even your cable box — using Alexa.

Just say "Alexa, tune to ESPN" or "watch 4K movies" and get results almost immediately. And if you don't want the Fire TV Cube to hear you, you can just turn off the mic.

The Fire TV Cube delivers high-quality ultra high-definition streaming, including support for Dolby Vision and HDR, HDR10+. And the Fire TV interface delivers all your favorite apps, from Netflix to Disney Plus to Spotify.

This Black Friday deal also comes with a free, year-long subscription to the Food Network Kitchen app (regularly priced at $39.99). Cook along with your favorite chefs, follow step-by-step tutorials and stream episodes of your favorite Food Network shows.

Want to use the Fire TV Cube with a new 4K TV? Check out more incredible Amazon Black Friday deals to score the latest TV sales at Amazon