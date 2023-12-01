Alabama vs Georgia live stream today: How to watch 2023 SEC Championship Game online, start time, odds

Unbeaten Georgia are one victory away from entering the playoffs at the No.1 seed but, if there's one team that's tailor made to extract a measure of joy out of them, it's Alabama. Over the past few weeks the Bulldogs defense has been made to suffer on the ground and, in the electric Jalen Milroe, the Crimson Tide have one of the top dual-threat QBs in college football.

Alabama vs Georgia is live on CBS and Paramount Plus in the U.S.. Don't worry if you're away — you can watch Alabama vs Georgia from anywhere with a VPN right now.

Alabama vs Georgia live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Alabama vs Georgia live stream takes place on Saturday, Dec. 2.

► Time — 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 3)

• U.S. — CBS (via Fubo/Paramount Plus)

Milroe has racked up seven rushing touchdowns and 297 rushing yards in his past four games alone, a stonking output considering the 20-year-old has also been a demon in the air, best demonstrated by that last-gasp, potentially season-defining fourth-and-31 rocket of a touchdown pass to Isaiah Bond against the Tigers.

Seven days on, the euphoria still hasn't worn off, but can the Crimson Tide use it to their advantage on enemy territory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium? That they've won seven of their last eight clashes with the Bulldogs should provide an additional psychological boost, while there's no greater motivation in sport than schadenfreude.

The Bulldogs have been near-perfect all season, not just beating teams but destroying them, but can they see the job through? At the time of publication, Georgia are -5 point favorites according to DraftKings, which illustrates just how great a threat Alabama pose.

How to watch Alabama vs Georgia live stream from anywhere

Alabama vs Georgia live streams by country

How to watch Alabama vs Georgia live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., Alabama vs Georgia is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can also get your local CBS sports coverage via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Fubo has all of the major networks, including CBS. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including college football, NFL and UCL games, as well as top shows like Survivor, Ghosts and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

Can you watch Alabama vs Georgia live streams in the U.K.?

College football broadcasting rights in the U.K. have just been snapped up by Sky Sports, but unfortunately the Alabama vs Georgia game hasn't been selected for broadcast.

Can you watch Alabama vs Georgia in Australia?

Unfortunately, there's no Alabama vs Georgia live stream for college football fans in Australia to tap into. That's because the game hasn't been picked for TV or streaming.

As it stands, live college football rights are split between ESPN and Fox Sports in Australia, with live streaming available via Foxtel and Kayo Sports.