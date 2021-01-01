After Christmas sales 2020 — Best Buy, Amazon, Apple and more

The new year is upon us and after Christmas sales are still in full swing. That means if you didn't get the gift you wanted over the holidays, now's the time to shop. Like all major sales, after Christmas sales are not a one-day event and will last for the next few days. Retailers from Amazon to Walmart are participating with sales that run the gamut from fitness trackers to Instant Pots.

In many ways, after Christmas sales are a continuation of December sales. So we're rounding up the best after Christmas sales you can get right now. Whether you're shopping for a belated Christmas gift or looking for something to buy with your new gift card, here are the best after Christmas sales right now.

After Christmas sales at a glance

Best after Christmas sales now

Massive TV sale Smart TVs: from $108 @ Walmart

After Christmas sales are now live at Walmart. The retailer has smart TVs from LG, Sony, Vizion, onn, and other brands on sale for as low as $108. Many of the TVs on sale are also eligible for free next-day shipping. View Deal

10.2" iPad (328GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

The new entry-level iPad is on sale at Amazon. The discount keeps moving based on the tablet's colors, make sure to check other colors to find the best deal.View Deal

Galaxy S20 Plus: up to $700 off @ Samsung

For a limited time, Samsung is taking up to $700 off its Galaxy S20 Plus or Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones. You'll get $150 off instant savings and up to $550 off with trade-in. After discounts, you can get the S20 Plus for as low as $499.99 or the S20 Ultra for as low was $599.99. View Deal

6 months of HBO Max: was $14.99 now $11.66/month

HBO Max is the latest streaming service for cable cutters. The service costs $14.99/month, however, you can save 20% when you prepay for six months. After discount, you'll pay $11.66/month for your first six months. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones: was $349 now $219 @ Newegg

Today only: The Sony WH-1000XM3 are among the best wireless headphones you can get. These over-ear style headphones offer superb sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life. They're now at their lowest price ever in this epic after Christmas sale. By comparison, Amazon has them on sale for $348.View Deal

Echo Dot (4th Gen) 2-Pack: was $100 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Echo Dot is the latest smart speaker from Amazon and offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. In addition to its new look, it packs a host of new features that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. This same deal is now $8 cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday.View Deal

Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $669 @ Amazon

The new Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's an amazing machine and even better now that it's $30 off. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Amazon also has the 512GB model on sale for $869 ($30 off).View Deal

Vizio 70" 4K TV: was $758 now $588 @ Walmart

Cheap TV deal: The Vizio 70-inch 4K SmartCast TV is $170 off, making it one of the best big-screen after Christmas sales we've seen. You get a crisp 4K UHD picture with full array backlighting and Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2 support, and all your favorite streaming services. It's also $70 cheaper than it was in November.View Deal

Nike sale: up to 40% off @ Nike

This is one of the most aggressive after Christmas sales we've seen from Nike. For a limited time, Nike is taking up to 40% off select sports gear. After discount, prices start as low as $7. The sale includes sneakers, tech fleece hoodies, tights, parka coats, and more.View Deal

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 (twin size) + $399 of free gifts @ Nectar

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress sits at the top of our list when it comes to mattresses. Not only did it get a full five star review, but we found it exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and not too hot at night. It comes with a huge 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Depending on which size you choose, there's a $300 or $400 discount. Plus, you'll get luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector worth $399 thrown in for free.View Deal

Bose Bluetooth Buds: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Looking for affordable Bose headphones? Amazon has the Bose Bluetooth Headphones on sale for $99. They're sweat/weather resistant, which makes them great for running/workouts. Plus, they give you 6 hours of battery life per charge. View Deal

Best after Christmas fitness sales

Mind Reader Ab Roller Wheel: was $26 now $17 @ Best Buy

Start working on that six pack with this ab roller wheel from Mind Reader. The roller is made of durable stainless steel, non-slip rubber, and durable PVC. It also has padded handles so your palms will feel comfy with each workout. View Deal

Fibit Charge 4: was $149 now $136 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Fitbit Charge 4 features built in GPS, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, contactless payments, and it's also water resistant. Amazon has it on sale for just $136.View Deal

Gorilla Bow Resistance Kit: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Gorilla Bow Resistance Training Kit is a compact system that can workout a range of muscle groups across your body. The included bands provide from 10 to 110 lbs. of resistance. It's now on sale for $199. View Deal

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Bike: was $459 now $299 @ Walmart

This belt-driven indoor bike features everything you need for an endorphin-driven at-home cycling workout. It has a 40-lb. chromed flywheel combined with a belt drive mechanism for smooth and quiet workouts. The steel bike also has an LCD monitor that displays time, speed, distance, and calories. It's one of the best deals for anyone looking to build out their home gym.View Deal

Echelon Connect Exercise Bike: was $599 now $497 @ Walmart

The Echelon Connect's magnetic flywheel offers 32 levels of resistance. This after Christmas sale also comes with six months free membership on the Echelon Fit app (a $120 value), which provides access to 1,600 cycling classes of all fitness levels.View Deal

Best after Christmas $50 and under sales

Best bang for your buck Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap streamer. View Deal

JBL GO2: was $48 now $39 @ Amazon

The JBL GO2 is an ultra-portable, waterproof speaker that comes in 12 different colors and offers 5 continuous hours of playtime. Not only can it survive the elements, but it also offers JBL-quality sound at a fraction of the cost of the brand's bigger speakers.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a budget smart display you can use to keep in touch with family and friends. Its 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. It's now on sale at 50% off. View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is the best Roku device on the market, and our pick for the best streaming device overall. It supports 4K streams and you also get a strong wireless receiver and a bundled voice remote. View Deal

Best after Christmas TV sales

Editor's Choice deal LG 55" CX OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,449 @ Amazon

The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we tested in 2020. It's been near-impossible to find in stock all month. However, it's back and on sale for $1,449.99. (An in-cart discount of $47 is applied during checkout). Best Buy has it on sale for $1,499.99.View Deal

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $319 @ Best Buy

The TCL 4 Series is a great bargain 4K TV powered by Android TV. It's highly affordable with an easy-to-use interface and is excellent for gaming. Plus, there's Google Assistant and Chromecast built in for quick streaming. View Deal

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Vizio 65-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,099.99. That's $200 off and an excellent after Christmas sale. The TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. The 65-inch model is also on sale for $1,499.99 ($500 off).View Deal

Hisense 65" 4K Android TV: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Stream to your heart's content with this gigantic and immersive 4K TV. Best Buy has the Hisense 65-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $399.99. That's $100 off! The TV has support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HLG video standards. Plus, DTS Virtual: X, which means your shows and movies will sound and look great.View Deal

LG 55" BX-Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Amazon has the LG BX Series 55-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99. The BX Series includes everything you could want in a premium TV including perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and eye-popping colors. Its webOS app store gives you tons of ways to stream — all without plugging anything in — and its 120Hz refresh rate means smooth image quality. Plus, the you'll receive a $100 credit towards a streaming or gaming service of your choice. View Deal

Vizio 70" 4K TV: was $758 now $588 @ Walmart

Cheap TV deal: The Vizio 70-inch 4K SmartCast TV is currently $170 off. You get a crisp 4K UHD picture with full array backlighting and Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2 support, and all your favorite streaming services.View Deal

Onn 70" 4K Roku TV: now $448 @ Walmart

Back in stock: The largest model in Walmart's in-house TV lineup delivers 4K Ultra HD resolution on a huge 70-inch screen with the excellent Roku interface managing the experiences. The special Onn Roku voice remote is part of the deal.View Deal

TCL 32" Roku TV: was $189 now $149 @ Amazon

The 32-inch TCL 3-Series Roku TV is one of the best Christmas sales you can get right now because it supports our favorite smart TV platform for midrange sets. It's the best TCL you can get for the price, and now it's on sale.View Deal

Best after Christmas laptop sales

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: was $279 now $219 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Flex 3 makes it easy to switch between laptop and tablet modes as needed, and it's one of the best budget-friendly convertible Chromebooks currently available. It's now $60 off. View Deal

Dell XPS 13: was $849 now $715 @ Dell

Dell is taking an extra $50 off all XPS 13 laptops via code "EXTRA50". Perfect for work or play, the base model packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. The 13.3-inch FHD display is nearly bezel-free. This is an absolute steal at this price. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (Intel): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

It's no longer Apple's pride and joy, but the Intel MacBook Air is still an awesome laptop. Currently on sale, it's one of the best Christmas sales Mac fans can still get. It sports a True Tone LCD, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, and 256GB SSD. Best Buy is also taking $200 off the 512GB SSD model. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14" Laptop: was $799 now $599 @ Walmart

The 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop is light and sturdy, with great performance and a comfortable keyboard. It's great for students and office professionals alike, with plenty of ports, 256GB SSD hard-drive, and fast AMD Ryzen 7 4700U eight-core processor matched with 8GB of RAM.

View Deal

Gateway GWTN14-1-4RG: was $699 now $449 @ Walmart

Small but mighty, the Gateway GWTN14-1RG offers a surprising amount of power given its small form factor. With a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB RAM, this little laptop is well suited to homework and web browsing, making it perfect for a kid's first school laptop. It's $30 cheaper than it was last month. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: starting at $699 @ Microsoft Store

With Windows 10 built-in, a great display and its high-quality type cover included, the Surface Pro 7 is a steal for anyone looking for a premium convertible laptop. The base config is now $649 in this epic Christmas sale. You'll pay $50 for the Type Cover and get a free sleeve in the process. It's $100 cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday! View Deal

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: from $549 @ Samsung

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Chromebook 4K for as little as $349 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. This is one of the few Chromebooks to feature a 13.3-inch 4K screen. It features a Core i5-10210U CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Alienware m15 R3: was $1,518 now $1,420 @ Alienware

The Alienware m15 R3 is one of the cheapest rigs in Alienware's arsenal. But don't let that fool you. This monster of a machine still provides quite the gaming punch. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a Radeon RX 5500M GPU. Use coupon "EXTRA100" to drop its price to $1,420.99.View Deal

Microsoft sale: up to $700 off PCs @ Microsoft

The Microsoft Store is having a massive Christmas sale that takes up to $700 off select PCs, laptops, and tablets. After discount, prices start at just $149. View Deal

Best after Christmas tablet sales

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Hurry! The new iPad 2020 is on sale. Amazon is taking $30 off Apple's new iPad. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620), 8MP camera, 12.MP front camera, and lasts for an epic 12 hours and 57 minutes. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $559 @ Walmart

The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. This price is valid on the silver model only.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a mid-range tablet with a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 display, Snapdragon 662 CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also boasts a Dolby Atmos quad-speaker setup. Add it to your cart and its price drops to just $169, one of the top after Christmas sales we've seen.View Deal

Best after Christmas gift card sales

Apple: free Apple Music w/ Apple News @ Best Buy

With the purchase of any Apple eGift Card, Best Buy is bundling four free months of Apple Music and four free months of Apple News Plus. (For new subscribers only). Traditionally, Apple only offers three free months of Apple Music and just one free month of Apple News Plus, so this offer is the better promo.View Deal

Purple eGift Card: @ Purple

From luxury sheets to cozy pajamas, a Purple gift card can be used to purchase not just mattresses, but all things sleep related. Take advantage of Purple's current sale that takes 20% off bedding and cushion combos. View Deal

Best after Christmas headphone sales

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones Sony WH-1000xM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

Hurry! The Editor's Choice WH-1000XM4 headphones are now at their lowest price ever. They offer excellent sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation. Plus, they've got excellent battery life lasting up to 30 hours with ANC on. Adorama offers the same price and it comes with a power bank.View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Amazon has the standard AirPods on sale for just $109.99 via a $15 in-cart discount. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

Bose Bluetooth Buds: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

If you don't want to spend a lot on Bose buds, Amazon has the Bose Bluetooth Headphones on sale for $99. They're sweat/weather resistant, which makes them great for running/workouts. Plus, they give you 6 hours of battery life per charge. View Deal

Beats Solo3: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

The Beats Solo3 offer wireless bluetooth and NFC connections, so they're the perfect companion for modern smartphones. They provide about 40 hours of use per charge. What's more, a 5 minute charge gives you juice for 3 hours playback with Fast Fuel. They're now $30 off. View Deal

Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $138 @ Amazon

The oddly shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a neat pair of wireless earbuds. They feature active noise cancellation and come in a smart-looking charging case. They're now $31 off.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice wireless earbuds feature crisp, well-balanced sound and noise cancellation. Plus, they're sweat-proof and offer 7.5 hours of battery life (with the case adding 28 hours). This is one of the best Christmas sales we've seen from Jabra. View Deal

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Designed for exercise and sporting a sweat-proof finish, the Powerbeats Pro will stay put through almost anything thanks to their smart over-ear design. They also have a nine-hour battery life — long enough to last the biggest gym rats. View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. Prices vary by color, but you can still find a very low price on these headphones.View Deal

Bose 700: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 are one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver superior noise cancelling. The Arctic White color is now $339.View Deal

Best after Christmas smartwatch sales

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $249 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It also supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

Amazon has the best price on Apple's best smartwatch, knocking $50 off the brand new Apple Watch 6. The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 processor, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS: was $249 now $129 @ Amazon

Keep track of your runs and workouts with the Garmin Vivoactive 3, which is $120 off. It offers built-in GPS and helps monitor your fitness level with various sports apps, including running, yoga, swimming, and more. You also get phone notifications and Garmin Pay contactless payments.View Deal

Fossil Men's Gen 5E Smartwatch: was $249 now $139

As part of its after Christmas sales, Amazon is knocking $110 off the Fossil Men's Gen 5E Smartwatch. The Wear OS-based watch tracks your steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level, and more. There's no built-in GPS, but the watch can be tethered to your smartphone for outdoor workouts. View Deal

Best after Christmas Mattress sales

Editor's Choice mattress Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts @ Nectar

The medium-firm Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our favorite overall mattress. We awarded it a full five stars in our review because we found it to be exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and not too hot at night. It also comes with a huge 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Depending on which size you choose, there's a $300 or $400 discount. Even better, you'll get luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector worth $399 thrown in for free. View Deal

Cocoon Chill Mattress: was $730 now $469 @ Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $660! Not only has leading mattress maker Sealy brought back its biggest-ever discount (35% off) on its premium memory foam mattress, but you also get two free pillows and a sheet set worth up to $199 for free. The Cocoon Chill adapts to your body to provide tailored support all over. It also has a premium stretch-knit cover that dissipates heat and keeps you cool as you sleep. The twin size mattress is $469 ($261 off), whereas a queen costs $699 ($381 off). View Deal

Tuft & Needle: up to $175 off sitewide @ T&N

Tuft & Needle is taking up to $175 sitewide. The tiered discount takes $25 off $150; $100 off $650; and $175 off $1,050. That means the company's popular budget Original Mattress is now on sale for just $325 (was $350) for a twin, while a queen now costs $570 (was $595). However, you can bundle any mattress with a bed frame, sheets, or pillows to increase your savings. View Deal

Emma Original mattress: was $424 now $296 @ Emma

The award-winning Emma Original is a superb, medium-firm memory foam mattress. It's exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and durable too — we've had ours for two years and still love it. Use coupon code "HOLIDAYS" to drop its price to an all-time low of $296.80 for the twin. The queen is $471.80 after coupon ($202 off). View Deal

Luxury Hybrid Mattress w/ bundle: was $799 now $599 @ DreamCloud

Christmas sales have arrived at DreamCloud. The mattress company is currently taking $200 off its entire Luxury Hybrid line of mattresses. After discount, DreamCloud mattresses start at just $599 for the twin size or $899 for the queen size. Plus, get a free $299 bundle with the purchase of any mattress. The bundle includes a free pillow, mattress protector, and a luxury sheet set. View Deal

GhostBed Luxe mattress: was $1,345 now $1,384 + 2 free pillows @ Ghostbed

Ghostbed calls the Luxe the 'coolest bed in the world' and this 13-inch tall luxury foam mattress is packed with cooling tech, including a cool-to-touch quilted cover, gel memory foam, and a layer of thermo-sensitive foam. Additional support layers also adapt to your body to relieve pressure and boost comfort. It's a great option for anyone who overheats at night.View Deal

Casper Duvet: was $199 now $179 @ Casper

Cozy up with a new duvet this forthcoming winter season. As part of its current deals, Casper is taking 10% off all duvets. It offers three styles: down-alternative, down, and humidity fighting. After discount, prices start at just $179 for a queen-size duvet. View Deal

Nectar Duvet: was $179 now $90 @ Nectar

The Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet offers a 300-thread count of softness. It's made of breathable cotton to keep you warm in the winter and cool over the summer. All sizes are currently on sale and you can get the queen size duvet for just $90. View Deal

Layla weighted blanket: $30 off all blankets @ Layla

Get $30 off all Layla weighted blankets during Layla's Christmas sales event. Weighted blankets are designed to reduce stress and come in three sizes with prices starting from $99. View Deal

Best after Christmas appliance sales

A must for home baristas Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper: was $30 now $19 @ Amazon

The Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper isn't a kitchen appliance per se, but it can come in handy if you don't have a coffee machine. It features a fine mesh stainless steel filter that eliminates the need for paper filters. The 34-ounce coffee maker can make up to 8 cups of coffee. View Deal

Insignia Compact Microwave was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy

If you're in the market for a small microwave this 700-watt, 0.7-cubic-foot countertop model could fit the bill. It has a 10-inch turntable, six presets, and 11 power levels. And for $39, it's competitively priced.View Deal

Magic Chef 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker: was $99 now $69 @ Home Depot

The Magic Chef multi-cooker is a 9-in-1 do-it-all device for your kitchen. It can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, or to cook rice or make yogurt. The 14 preset functions make meal preparation quick and easy. It includes a recipe book and all of the accessories you'll need.View Deal

LG Stainless Steel Microwave: was $219 now $189 @ Abt.com

The LG Stainless Steel Microwave is perfect for just about any kitchen. The 1.5 cu. ft. microwave has 10 power levels, anti-bacterial coating, and an EasyClean interior that's resistant to stains and buildup. View Deal

Ninja Foodi 8-Qt Cooker: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

Save time and effort while still making delicious food with the Ninja Foodi, an 8-in-1 pressure cooker that can double as an air fryer. This deal is for the 8-quart model, which is big enough to feed your family and still have leftovers. The Foodi is currently $50 off, making it a great deal.View Deal

Ninja Foodi Tendercrisp 8-in-1 pressure cooker: was $229 now $139 @ Walmart

This pressure cooker does it all: it's an air fryer, and it's also capable of slow cooking, broiling, baking, and roasting. Now $90 off and with a family-size capacity, it's not one to miss.View Deal

LG 4-Door Fridge: was $2,199 now $1,999 @ Abt.com

This LG 4-Door Fridge features a cavernous 27 cu. ft. capacity, double freezer, internal water dispenser, and a multi-air flow system designed to to keep your food fresher longer. It's now $200 off. View Deal

Best after Christmas gaming sales

Lowest price Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $64 @ Amazon

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. Plus it comes PS5-ready at launch.View Deal

PS5: from $399 @ Amazon (check stock)

The PS5 is one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. The PS5 Digital Edition (no discs) sells for $399, whereas the PS5 Standard sells for $499. Although that's retail price for both systems, these systems have been near-impossible to find in stock since their launch. View Deal

Xbox Series S & X: from $299 @ Amazon

The Xbox Series S and Series X are the latest-gen consoles from Microsoft. They sell for $299 and $499, respectively. That's list price for both systems, but these consoles have been near-impossible to find since their launch. Unlike the Series X, the cheaper Xbox Series S doesn't support 4K gaming or physical discs. View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was $15 now $1 @ MS Store

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a whole load of PC games as well and cross-platform titles that'll sync across a Windows 10 machine and an Xbox One or Xbox Series X. For a limited time, it's price has been slashed down to just $1, making it a huge bargain. View Deal

Dell G5 gaming desktop: was $685 now $636 @ Dell

If you're on a budget then this Dell gaming desktop is the one for you. For under $700 it offers a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space, and an AMD Radeon RX 5300 graphics card. Use coupon "EXTRA50" to drop its price to $636.99.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15: was $1,899 now $1,347 @ Amazon

The Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED laptop is one of the best gaming machines on the planet. The Editor's Choice machine packs a stunning 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. It's a whopping $552 off.View Deal

ADATA 15.6" gaming laptop: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The Adata 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop is the fruits of a design collaboration between Intel and XPG. It comes with a powerful Intel Core i7, 32GB of Memory, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, one of the best on the market at this price. You also get a 1TB SSD for plenty of gaming storage.View Deal

Samsung 27" Monitor: was $399 now $279 @ Best Buy

This 27-inch curved gaming monitor from Samsung has a FHD (1080p) resolution, and features Nvidia G-Sync technology. It has a 4ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate; ports include two DisplayPort and two HDMI. View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW: was $1,199 now $1,002 @ Amazon

Want an expansive gaming monitor? Then this 34-inch Alienware curved monitor is the one for you. It sports a 1440p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate — and it's nearly $200 off.View Deal

Best after Christmas smart home sales

Cheaper than Cyber Monday! Echo Dot (4th Gen) 2-Pack: was $100 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Echo Dot offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. In addition to its new look, it packs a host of new features that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. This epic deal is now $8 cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday.View Deal

Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 @ Best Buy

The Echo Show 5 is a budget smart display you can use to keep in touch with family and friends. Its 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls.View Deal

Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Cam: was $124 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display with a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. This bundle includes a Blink Mini Cam and costs just $109. View Deal

Echo Show 8 w/ Food Network: was $144 now $79 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 can be used to control other smart home devices, stream music, or catch up on the day's news. It comes with a free Food Network Kitchen subscription, so you can keep your Echo Show 8 on your kitchen counter as you recreate your favorite recipes. View Deal

TP-Link RE650: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice TP-Link RE650 is on sale for $109.99. That's $40 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this extender. With great performance and an impressive 75-foot range, it's the top Wi-Fi extender we've reviewed this year. View Deal