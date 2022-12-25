Best after-Christmas sales 2022 — smart TVs from $79, MacBooks from $799

Didn't get the gift you hoped for this holiday? After-Christmas sales are here and they're an excellent opportunity to score the gift you wanted at a fraction of its price. Every year, major retailers from Amazon to Walmart offer end-of-year sales on everything from Nespresso machines to fitness trackers.

Like all major deals, after-Christmas sales are not a one-day event and will last for the next few days. Current sales including up to $400 off select MacBooks, smart TVs from $79, and up to 50% off select kitchen appliances.

So we're rounding up the best after-Christmas sales and year-end clearance sales you can get right now, from discounted MacBooks to year-end clearance sales on bedding and decor.

After-Christmas sales at a glance

Best after-Christmas sales now

TVs

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV + free Echo Dot: from $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is offering one of our favorite TV deals of all time. Currently, when you buy an eligible Fire TV Edition HDTV, you'll get a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot. Just add the 3rd-gen Echo Dot (opens in new tab) to your cart manually and use coupon "FREEDOT22" to drop the Echo Dot's price to $0 at checkout. Fire TVs start as cheap as $79. The promo ends December 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Best Buy offers the same deal (opens in new tab) with slightly more Fire TV options.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $499 now $479 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more.

(opens in new tab) TCL 65" 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review (opens in new tab), we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. This is a killer value.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Back in stock! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review (opens in new tab), we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 55-inch model is also on sale for $899 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Toshiba C350 75" 4K Fire TV: was $899 now $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. As part of its current deals, the TV is sale at its lowest price yet.

(opens in new tab) Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $649 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Just released in October, Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for just $649. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in. Use coupon code "FIREQLED" at checkout to get the discount.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 65" U8H Mini LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Our pick for the best value TV of 2022 (opens in new tab) just dropped even lower courtesy of this epic deal at Best Buy. The 65-inch Hisense U8H is currently on sale and includes a wealth of new TV tech alongside a 4K ULED display and 120Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,296 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is still on sale at Amazon/Best Buy. This stunning television combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

Apple

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review (opens in new tab), we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. By comparison, Amazon offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $369 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review (opens in new tab), we called it the best smartwatch hands down.

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad (64GB/2022): was $449 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, the 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. B&H Photo offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 11" iPad Pro (128GB/2022): was $799 now $729 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Sure, it's the previous-gen machine, but the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops around. It features Apple's blazing fast 7-core M1 CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and this 256GB SSD. It's now on sale for $799, which is the cheapest it's been all year. B&H Photo offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $999 @ B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Lowest price ever! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. It's now at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $300: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. By comparison, Amazon has it for $1,909 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Editor's Choice Apple Studio Display is hands down the best monitor for your Mac. It's also the priciest. In our Apple Studio Display review (opens in new tab), we said it has an excellent camera, fantastic speaker setup, and gorgeous 27-inch 5K screen. It delivers a lot of the value of Apple's $5,000 Pro Display XDR in a much more affordable package. Even more so now that it's on sale.

Fitness

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was $179 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best Fitbits (opens in new tab)on the market. It’s got a built-in GPS which is fast and accurate, a bright, always-on display, and the addition of some of the more high-tech features Fitbit usually reserves for its more expensive trackers, including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG).

(opens in new tab) Toloco Massage Gun: was $259 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Feeling sore after a strenuous workout? This Toloco Massage Gun is designed to relive muscle fatigue and pain. Plus, it can help with blood circulation and prevent lactic acid build up. It's fully cordless, offers 20 different speed levels and is lightweight for easy transportation and storage.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's midrange smartwatch has a beautiful always-on OLED display and Alexa built in, which makes it a more useful smartwatch. Fitbit also offers Spotify support on the Versa 2. The promotion applies to most colors of the Versa 2, meaning you can pick which one best suits your styles.

(opens in new tab) Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 6-in-1 kettlebell offers a weight range of 8 pounds to 40 pounds, alternating seamlessly between each using a handy turn dial. Perfect for strength training and cardio workouts, you can swing, grip, and lift with ease. The Bowflex is storage-friendly and seriously efficient. Deal includes 1-year JRNY membership.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: was $299 now $159 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Versa 4 has dropped to $159 in this Black Friday sale. This is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for the new smartwatch. The saving is available now and in the black, pink/copper, and blue/platinum colors of the watch. The watch also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium for free.

Appliances

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series - 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: was $109 now $44 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're after a compact, digital air fryer at a low price, this is great deal. With its 8-quart capacity, it comes with a divided basket so you can cook two types of foods at one time. It may be small but features 8 built-in cooking functions, including pizza, roast and dehydrate. This deal is certainly great value for money, and won't last long.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Latte Coffee and Latte Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Perfect your latte art making skills with the Keurig K-Latte Coffee and Latte Maker. The single-serve coffee and latte maker les you brew 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or cocoa. It also lets you make lattes in three easy steps.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Select: was $139 now $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

While it's one of the cheaper Keurig models, the Keurig K-Select is still one of the best Keurig coffee makers (opens in new tab) we've tested. It has a slightly smaller build and features a "strong" button that kicks up the flavor of K-Cups. We also like that it has a quieter warm-up and brew cycle. It includes a 52-ounce water reservoir and it can brew a 12-ounce serving, the largest size for Keurigs on the market today.

(opens in new tab) Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Ninja air fryer lets you fry and dehydrate foods to create quick snacks. The 4qt air fryer may not have a huge capacity, but it's extremely powerful. It features a nonstick basket and crisper plate capable of fitting 2 pounds of French fries.

(opens in new tab) Ninja DualBrew 12-Cup Coffee Maker: was $199 now $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker will turn your home into a coffee house. It can brew your favorite coffee grounds or Keurig coffee pods. It comes with a 12-cup glass carafe, 60-ounce water reservoir, paper filter kit, and removable brew basket.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Duo Crisp is one of the best Instant Pots (opens in new tab) you can buy. Not only does this 11-in-1 multi-cooker pressure-cook, sauté, and slow cook to perfection, but it also has an air-fryer function. Plus, the EvenCrisp technology will make sure your fries are always crunchy. Bear in mind, you would need to interchange the different lids, so make sure you have enough storage space.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Air Fryer Max XL: was $169 now $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Air Fryer Max XL offers a large 5.5qt capacity, which makes it the ideal pick for larger families that need to cook several pounds of food at once. It can air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate your favorite foods.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes.

(opens in new tab) Mr. Coffee Machine Maker: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This semi automatic coffee maker from Mr. Coffee is on sale at Amazon. It's one touch control panel makes selecting your drink super simple, and it even includes a milk frother. It uses a 15 bar pump system to make rich tasting brews every time. It's ideal for making espresso, cappuccino, and latte.

(opens in new tab) Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This powerful blender has a variable speed control, digital timer, and pulse setting for all your tasty smoothies and blends. Thanks to its built-in wireless connectivity, it can also be paired with the Vitamix Perfect Blend App, which includes 17 programs and 500+ recipes.

Bedding

(opens in new tab) Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. Nectar is taking 33% off sitewide, which is its best discount of the year. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $669 (was $999).

(opens in new tab) Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $319 now $255 @ Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

Tempur-Pedic is taking 20% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. The twin is on sale for $255 (was $319), whereas the queen costs $335 (was $419). It's one of the best mattress deals we've seen so far this month.

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $799 now $599 @ DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

Free $599 bedding set! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review (opens in new tab), we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $599 (was $799) or the queen for $899 (was $1,199). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Weighted Blanket: was $149 now $112 @ DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

The DreamCloud Weighted Blanket offers either 15, 20, or 25 pounds of weight creating the perfect night's sleep for anyone who has trouble falling asleep. It features a glass bead filling that evenly distributes weight across your body. Plus, it has a removable cover with antimicrobial protection.