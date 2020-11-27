Act fast! Garmin Black Friday deal takes 50% off a top sports watch for runners

Just when I thought Garmin Black Friday deals couldn't get any better, the price of one of my favorite sports watches for runners just dropped to 50% off.

Right now Amazon has the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music on sale for $219. This GPS watch usually costs $449, so you'll save $230 — that's more than you'd actually have to spend. Hands-down this is one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals and overall Black Friday deals we've seen today.

Garmin Black Friday deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: was $449 now $219 @ Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music lets you store your songs on the watch itself, so you can leave your phone at home. Plus, this smartwatch has NFC for mobile payments, a bright and colorful screen, and up to five hours of battery life when using GPS. The watch is available in a variety of colors, too.View Deal

With the ongoing pandemic, in many places going outside for a walk or run is a socially-distant way to get fit. And the Garmin Forerunner 645 — one of the best sports watches around — will help you do just that.

The Forerunner 645 comes with a suite of features that offer both fitness and general information. You can view the weather, your calendar, notifications, workout history, heart rate, steps, health stats and more. Each of these app can be added, removed and rearranged to your liking, too.

And as a Music model, the Forerunner 645 offers on-board music storage, meaning you can download songs to your watch from services like Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer.

Outside of these killer smartwatch features, you’ll get access to free training plans through the Garmin Coach. And you can create your own custom workouts by accessing the Garmin Connect online fitness community.

Over time. your will be able to analyze running dynamics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio and more. Basically if you need a device to track your running, this is one to consider.

Check out our ongoing coverage of Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals for mode savings on smartwatches from all the top brands.