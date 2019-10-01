Act Fast: Bose 700 Just Got a Big Discount

October is shaping up to be a great month for headphone deals. In addition to the super-cheap Sony earbud deal we spotted this morning, you can now score one of the best noise-cancelling headphones for an unbeatable price.

Currently, Rakuten has the Editor's Choice Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 on sale for $310.59 via coupon code "NWD54". Traditionally, these wireless 'phones retail for $399, so that's $90 in savings and the best price we've seen for Bose's new flagship headphones. In fact, this deal is on par with some of last year's best Black Friday deals.

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $310.59

The Bose 700 headphones offer stellar noise cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also offer Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support. Use coupon "NWD54" to take $90 off.View Deal

This isn't the first time the Bose 700 go on sale. They were a modest $10 off on Labor Day weekend. However, today's discount blows that now-expired sale out of the water. Just keep in mind that you must register for a free Rakuten membership to take advantage of this rare deal.

In our Bose 700 review, we loved their attractive design and excellent noise cancellation technology. The only bone we had to pick when them was their price, which is why we're excited to see them on sale.

The Bose 700 headphones feature an adjustable stainless steel and foam padded headband. At 9 ounces, they're heavier than the 8.3-ounce Bose QuietComfort 35 II, but lighter than the 9.7-ounce Sony WH-1000XM3.

In our testing, we found them to be outstandingly comfortable. The headband's underside offered excellent cushioning even after wearing them for 2 hours.

The headphones sport eight mics that effectively silence outside noise and allow you to be heard crystal clear when taking a call. In terms of audio quality, the headphones offer clean, balanced sound while the adjustable noise cancellation keeps things quiet without distorting your music.

The accompanying app lets you adjust the headphones' noise-cancellation level and select your preferred digital assistant (Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant).

Connectivity-wise, the Bose 700 employ USB Type-C quick charging and promise up to 20 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Simply put, if top notch noise cancellation is your top priority, the Bose 700 headphones are a solid choice.

This deal ends Oct. 2 at 11:59pm.